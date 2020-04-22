MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has been named the 2019-20 Furfari Award winner as the state’s top college coach, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Named in honor of the late local sportswriter, Domenick (Mickey) Furfari, Mazey becomes the first Mountaineer baseball coach to win the award and joins West Virginia State’s Cal Bailey (1980) as the only baseball coaches to be named recipients of the honor, which dates back to 1942.
Mazey was joined by WVU men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford, formerly of the University of Charleston, Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie and West Liberty men’s basketball coach Ben Howlett as finalists for this year’s accolade.
Mazey receives the award after leading the Mountaineers to their second NCAA Tournament appearance in three seasons in 2019. Additionally, WVU hosted its first NCAA Regional in Morgantown since 1955 and finished with 38 wins, second-most in program history.
The 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year also led WVU to its first appearance in the final national rankings since 1982.
In all, the squad was ranked in a program-record eight consecutive weeks to end the campaign.
This season, West Virginia finished with a 11-5 overall mark, the squad’s best 16-game start since 2009.
