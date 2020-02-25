The West Virginia University men’s basketball team has been flat-out bad on the road in Big 12 play this season, and Monday was more of the same.
Texas used a strong shooting performance and benefited from many of the problems that have caused West Virginia to stumble away from Morgantown the last two months as the Longhorns held off the Mountaineers for a 67-57 win Monday in Austin.
WVU (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) beat Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) by 38 points when the teams met in Morgantown last month, but Monday’s game played out in a much different way.
“We haven’t been good defensively, but when you hold people to 60 points you ought to win — if you’re any good,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We’re holding people to right around that and we can’t score more than that.”
Both teams had trouble scoring early before a 13-0 run by the Longhorns with 11 of those points coming from sophomore Andrew Jones. The Mountaineers answered with a run of their own to cut Texas’ lead to 19-18, but UT countered by scoring the next eight points.
Texas owned a 34-28 lead at halftime and never trailed in the second half as WVU continued its recent free-fall in the Big 12 standings.
For the game, Texas made 22 of its 42 field goal attempts (52 percent) while connecting on nine 3-pointers out of 22 attempts. West Virginia, meanwhile, went 22 of 50 from the field and 3 of 11 from distance.
The foul line bit West Virginia again as WVU put on a 10-of-21 performance — including misses on the front end of multiple 1-and-1s — while Texas took advantage of its opportunities with a 14-of-20 showing. When the teams play last month at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers owned the boards with a 53-25 rebounding advantage. On Monday, the Longhorns and WVU were even in rebounds at 29 each.
UT’s Jones led all scorers Monday with 22 points that came mostly by way of his five 3-pointers against the Mountaineers. Courtney Ramey was not far behind with 21 points and five rebounds for the Longhorns. Three WVU players hit double-digits in scoring, led by 14 points from freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe. Sophomore guard Sean McNeil finished with 13 points while sophomore forward Derek Culver had 12. Culver and Tshiebwe each also had six rebounds in the loss.
The loss is the second in a row by the Mountaineers to a team it beat by more than 30 points in Morgantown following Saturday’s stumble at TCU and is the fifth time in the last six games West Virginia has finished on the losing end of the contest.
West Virginia does not play again until Saturday, when the Mountaineers are scheduled to host Oklahoma. That game is listed with a 4 p.m. start time with ESPN2 handling the broadcast.
WOMEN
BAYLOR 64, WVU 39: The West Virginia University basketball team suffered the loss on Monday evening, as the Mountaineers fell to Baylor, 64-39, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
After a three-game absence, redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick returned to the court against the Lady Bears and led West Virginia in scoring, adding 13 points. Sophomore forward Kari Niblack paced WVU on the glass by hauling in six rebounds. Niblack also tallied three blocks in the defeat.
West Virginia finished the game shooting 13-of-55 (23.6 percent) from the field and made three 3-pointers. The Mountaineers held the advantage in bench points (18-15) and turned the Lady Bears over 14 times.
Baylor shot 24-of-53 (45.3 percent) from the field, including 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range. Te’a Cooper led Bu in scoring, with 17 points. Lauren Cox also finished in double-figure scoring, tallying 12 points.
West Virginia next competes on Saturday, Feb. 29, as the Mountaineers travel to Ames, Iowa, for a rematch with Iowa State. Opening tip against the Cyclones is scheduled for 1 p.m.