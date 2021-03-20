INDIANAPOLIS — In the leadup to Friday night’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against 13th-seeded Morehead State, West Virginia sophomore Miles “Deuce” McBride said he wasn’t much for video games.
Funny, because on Friday, he played like he was in one.
That included a pivotal six-point possession, all scored by McBride, with just over 13 minutes left that swung the game in WVU’s favor for good as the Mountaineers, fueled by 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, a pair of steals and zero turnovers from its point guard, outlasted the gritty Eagles 84-67 at Lucas Oil Arena in Indianapolis.
The third-seeded Mountaineers (19-9) advanced to play 11th-seeded Syracuse at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers. The 11th-seeded Orange upset 6th-seeded San Diego State 78-62 on Friday.
“Deuce played great,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I thought he did a really good job defensively, kicked a few balls loose that got runouts for us. We haven’t had a lot of those. We haven’t really pressured people to the point that we’ve scored off our defense and I think Deuce was a big key to that. And obviously he made shots.”
Huggins, meanwhile, picked up his 900th career win, becoming just the sixth coach in history to eclipse that number. The third time was the charm as WVU lost back-to-back games to Oklahoma State coming into Friday with Huggins sitting on No. 899.
Even in the victorious postgame press conference, Huggins wasn’t about to let his team forget it.
“I love those guys and it’s gratifying that they could be a part of it,” Huggins said. “They enjoy it a lot more than I do, but I think that’s pretty neat. I think when they have something to look back on and share with whomever, hopefully it’s one of the positive things that happened in their athletic career.
“Took them long enough though. Took us three games to finally get there.”
After West Virginia led by seven points at halftime, Morehead drew to within one twice in the early stages of the second half, the second time at 46-45 after consecutive layups from guards Skyelar Potter and Devon Cooper.
But after a 3 for the Mountaineers’ Jalen Bridges, McBride came up with a steal and raced to the rim where he hit a layup and was fouled. After review, the foul, committed by Cooper, was upgraded to “flagrant 1,” giving McBride two free throws instead of one and giving the Mountaineers possession.
McBride cashed in both of those free throws and on the ensuing inbound pass was fouled again under the rim, resulting in two more free throws.
That six-point burst, all coming in the span of two seconds of game time, turned a four-point West Virginia lead into a 10-point gap at 55-45 and the Mountaineers weren’t seriously threatened again.
“That was a big play,” Huggins said. “But I think whether it would have ended up being six or three, the way we ended up playing from there was pretty good.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever done anything like that, but just in the moment, playing the game and trying to stay one step ahead of the defense and the other team,” McBride added.
McBride was efficient as well, hitting 11 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the foul line. As a team, WVU shot 50.8%, with three other players reaching double-figure scoring. That included freshman forward Bridges, who accounted for 15 points and hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts, as well as junior guard Sean McNeil, who chipped in 13 points.
The game figured to weigh heavily on a post matchup between WVU junior Derek Culver and Morehead freshman Johni Broome. Culver was largely a non-factor early, scoring just two points to go with two rebounds in the first half with Broome going for eight points and five boards in the opening 20 minutes.
However, the championship rounds belonged to Culver as he scored 10 points and grabbed five boards after halftime while the Mountaineers limited Broome after the break.
“It really was a matter of mechanics and he was going too fast,” Huggins said of Culver. “He was excited to play in the NCAA Tournament, I think all those guys were. I think I heard Deuce say it got taken away from them a year ago. They all looked forward to it so much and I just think he got going way faster than he was capable of handling and once he got slowed down he scored the ball pretty well for us in there.”
Morehead (23-8), which went nip-and-tuck with the Mountaineers up until McBride’s outburst, shot a more-than-fair 52% from the floor, getting 21 points from Cooper and 18 from Potter to go with Broome’s 10. The Eagles also hit 10 of 19 3-pointers and outrebounded the Mountaineers 30-26.
But as WVU heated up, it also turned up the heat defensively in terms of ball pressure and it paid dividends to the tune of 18 Morehead turnovers, which the Mountaineers turned into 24 points. West Virginia also outscored Morehead 20-8 in fast-break points and, despite the small rebounding deficit, led the second-chance-points category 14-7.
The first half was very much one of runs as the teams volleyed momentum back and forth.
The first big spurt belonged the Mountaineers as WVU scored 11 straight points, with Bridges accounting for seven of them, turning a 6-6 tie into a 17-6 West Virginia advantage. After a Morehead State timeout, the Eagles came roaring right back, scoring 11 straight of their own to tie things up at 17.
Shortly after, McBride took over, scoring seven straight Mountaineer points sandwiched around a pair of free throws by Cooper, giving WVU a 31-25 lead. That advantage would be seven at the half with the Mountaineers on top 38-31.
Both teams shot it well in the opening half with the Eagles hitting 52.2% of their shots (12 for 23) and WVU shooting 46.9% (15 for 32).