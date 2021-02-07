MORGANTOWN — It took all of 2:07 for No. 17 West Virginia to lose a 10-point halftime lead to No. 23 Kansas.
Yet instead of falling into the same old storyline of blown second-half leads, both against the Jayhawks in the past and this season in general, the Mountaineers dusted themselves off and spent the next 17:53 building that advantage back up again.
The dreaded second-half letdown came and was answered by toughness, execution from the Mountaineers’ three most consistent offensive players and even a little defense. In the end, it was enough to propel WVU to a 91-79 win over the Jayhawks Saturday at the Coliseum.
A crowd capped at 1,500 looked on and made plenty of noise as the Mountaineers (13-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12 Conference) snapped a five-game skid against Kansas and sent the Jayhawks to their fifth loss in the last seven games. WVU had led at halftime in each of the prior three meetings against Kansas but finally finished one off on Saturday.
“We weathered the storm and gave it back to them, honestly,” said WVU sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride, who scored a career-high 29 points. “I think just a mindset that we weren’t going to lose. We talk about staying together as a team. [The Big 12 is] the best league in America. Things are going to get hard. It’s a game of runs and if you can stick together and weather the storm you can get back on track easily. Especially at home, and we had a few more fans in here today and they were loud and it made a difference as well.”
McBride certainly had a big hand in it all with the 29 points, seven rebounds and eight assists after a couple of sub-par games against Florida and Iowa State in which he was held to nine points in each. Senior guard Taz Sherman was also hot, pouring in 25 points, and junior forward Derek Culver just missed his 10th double-double of the season with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Together, the three combined for 80.2% (73 of 91) of the Mountaineers’ offensive output and were unequivocally the difference, with each taking over stretches of the contest.
“Deuce, he had a really good game today, Taz had a really good game today, so if we can just keep building off that, keeping those guys like a two-headed snake, everything else will just fall in line,” Culver said.
Though things tightened up in a hurry after the break, WVU never trailed, grabbing a 12-2 lead from the jump on the strength of three straight Culver baskets, a Jalen Bridges 3-pointer and a McBride triple. The Jayhawks (12-7, 6-5) cut the advantage down to four twice before the Mountaineers surged to finish the half, taking a 44-34 advantage into the break.
Immediately out of the break, Kansas went on a 13-3 run to tie things at 47 forcing WVU coach Bob Huggins to take a timeout. Expectedly, it wasn’t a pleasant place to be, sitting within earshot of Huggins.
“A lot of yelling,” McBride said with a laugh. “But he just knows that expectations are high in a game like this and every possession counts. When you get a lead you’re doing everything you can to maintain that lead and obviously we gave it back to them. But obviously a lot of motivation in that huddle.”
After WVU went back up four, Kansas tied the game one more time at 51 before the Mountaineers pulled back ahead for good with a McBride 3 at the 14:18 mark. The Jayhawks remained in shouting distance until two Culver lay-ins sandwiched around a Sherman 3 made up a 7-0 run that ended with 2:57 remaining and put WVU up 12 at 81-69. From there, Sherman and McBride combined to go 7 for 7 from the free-throw line to put the game on ice.
Though it might not be glaringly obvious in the final box score, the much-maligned Mountaineer defense stood tall when it needed to. Kansas hit 45% of its shots from the floor (29 of 64) and scored 44 points in the paint. However, WVU forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 26 points, edging Kansas in the points-off-turnovers category 26-22. It was the first time the Mountaineers won the category since four games ago against Kansas State.
“I thought we were pretty good,” Huggins said. “Our on-the-ball defense was better, certainly, our help defense was better, we did a better job of helping the helper.
“That was our best defensive performance of the year and we still gave up, what, 70-something?”
On Tuesday, after his team’s narrow 76-72 win at Iowa State, Huggins called this year’s Mountaineers the worst defensive team he’d ever had.
So, was that a truthful or motivating statement?
Maybe, it was a bit of both.
“I believed a lot of it but I’m not opposed to trickery,” Huggins said. “If that’s what it takes to get them playing better and playing harder, I’ll try to trick them.”
Emmitt Matthews added 10 points to the West Virginia cause.
All five Kansas starters finished in double figures, led by point guard Marcus Garrett with 18 points. David McCormack netted 17 points with Jalen Wilson (16 points and 14 rebounds), Ochai Agbaji (13 points) and Christian Braun (11) also had significant contributions.
The Mountaineers will play their second in a stretch of six straight games against ranked opponents when they visit No. 13 Texas Tech on Tuesday.