When it comes to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, a high seed brings with it the possibility for a high-level upset, and that’s what West Virginia must guard against heading into Friday’s matchup with Morehead State.
The third-seeded Mountaineers (18-9) will take on the 14th-seeded Eagles (23-7) in a Midwest Region first-round game. The contest will tip off at 9:50 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will air on TruTV.
It wasn’t all that long ago, just five years in fact, that West Virginia entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed and was knocked out in the first round by 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin. That Lumberjacks team entered the NCAA Tournament on a roll, having won 20 in a row before conquering the Mountaineers.
In that respect, the Eagles are similar, having won 19 of their last 20 games. Morehead State’s strengths also lie in areas that have hurt West Virginia at times this season — primarily rebounding and scoring in the paint.
And so, in a Zoom media call on Monday, Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin expressed that there would be no smoke and mirrors, no complex playbook changes when it came to facing West Virginia. Instead, Spradlin expressed that his team is what it is and that the Eagles are ready to bring their defense and toughness-oriented attack against anyone.
“It’s going to be a great matchup because in our league [the Ohio Valley Conference] we kind of have the same identity,” Spradlin said. “We pride ourselves on being a very physical, tough, defensive-minded team that dominates the glass and dominates the paint, so it’s going to be a battle of two really comparable teams in terms of our style of play. And so, our guys are certainly excited about that matchup.”
Normally, Spradlin would be right, but this season the paint and the glass have been two areas that have hurt the Mountaineers in losses. That includes the regular-season finale and Big 12 tournament quarterfinal, both of which were WVU losses to Oklahoma State. In each of those games, the Cowboys outscored WVU in the paint (50-30 in the former meeting, 40-30 in the latter) and outrebounded the Mountaineers (38-29 and 45-32).
The Eagles meanwhile, led the OVC in rebounding margin (plus-6.5 per game) and are led by freshman forward Johni Broome. The 6-foot-10, 235-pounder is tops on Morehead State’s roster in scoring (13.9 points per game) and rebounds per game (9.0), and his potential matchup against WVU junior forward Derek Culver could go a long way in deciding Friday’s outcome.
“That’s going to be the marquee matchup of the night, without a doubt,” Spradlin said. “We probably play through Johni a little more than West Virginia plays through Culver, but he’s a fantastic talent. Big, strong lefty, he can score it over either shoulder in the post, he can pass, he’s obviously a very gifted athlete. But that will be a big-time matchup.
“Obviously Johni is a focal point for what we do offensively, they’re going to know that and they’re going to challenge Derek Culver to make sure he’s ready for the challenge. I know Johni is really excited about it already and we’ll make sure we get him ready for it.”
In addition to rebounding, Morehead State hangs its hat on a defense that was unequivocally the best in the OVC this season. The Eagles led the league in several key defensive categories, including points per game allowed (63.4), field goal percentage defense (40.3%), 3-point percentage defense (30.7%) and blocked shots (five per game).
“For us, it starts defensively, we put a lot of emphasis, put a lot of time in our defense, and our numbers reflect that,” Spradlin said. “Our guys bought in early on that we were going to be an elite defensive team and they didn’t balk on that. They bought in and put in the work. We’ve got a really cerebral team defensively, our guys are very intelligent, have great basketball IQs and we’ve got really good length for a mid-major team.”
It’s also a mid-major team that has played its fair share against major programs already this season. The Eagles played Kentucky, Richmond, Ohio State and Clemson among others in their nonconference schedule, and though Morehead State went winless in those four contests, Spradlin said his team — which broke in four new starters in the early season — emerged from that stretch a different squad.
And in winning all but one game (a 73-58 loss to Belmont on Feb. 13) since, the Eagles have certainly looked the part as well.
“We knew it would take a little time to get our footing,” Spradlin said, “for everybody to find out what their roles were and really accept those and figure out how they could excel in those. I feel like coming back after Christmas we had time to work on ourselves and we went down to Murray State and won down there in their building for the first time in 18 years. That was when we felt like, ‘OK, we belong at the top of this league and we deserve to be in the conversation for a team that could compete to go to the NCAA Tournament.’”