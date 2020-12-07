West Virginia point guard Miles McBride battled through a postgame Zoom press conference with a fat lip, one he’d earned while diving on the floor during a key defensive sequence on Sunday.
McBride may have sported the wounds, but he also delivered plenty of blows of his own.
In a game that mirrored a back-and-forth fight for the first 30 minutes, McBride’s steady hand and across-the-board contributions helped push the 11th-ranked Mountaineers past more foul trouble and more sporadic defensive lapses in an 80-71 win at Georgetown.
McBride led the Mountaineers (4-1) in scoring with 17 points and added seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and just two turnovers. As a team, WVU was averaging over 12 turnovers coming into Sunday but had just five against the Hoyas (1-2).
He also came up with a huge defensive sequence with around six minutes to go, diving on the floor and eventually forcing a turnover that led to points on the other end for the Mountaineers.
“He’s getting better and better,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “He wasn’t a point guard in high school so it’s been a learning experience for him. He’s a smart kid, he’s a great kid, he listens and tries to do what you ask him to do and consequently, he continues to get better.”
It was certainly a better effort from McBride, and he wasn’t alone. Junior wing Emmitt Matthews also came up with his best performance of the season, scoring 13 points, including two big second-half dunks that helped turn momentum into West Virginia’s favor. One came on an alley-oop feed from McBride with just under 12 minutes to go in the game.
“The coaches harp on me all the time about running up and down the floor and being that slasher in transition,” Matthews said. “I don’t know how fast I was running, but that’s probably the fastest I ever ran in my life and I just pointed up.”
Meanwhile, especially early, it was another frustrating night for the WVU big men as both Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe found themselves in foul trouble yet again in the first half. The two combined to play 13 minutes before halftime with Culver only getting four. Culver would pick up his third foul just 3:24 into the second half, sending him to the bench again.
Culver entered as WVU’s leader in points (15.8) and rebounds (11.3) and made up for lost time late, finishing Sunday’s affair with 14 points and nine boards. That included several big plays down the stretch, including an offensive rebound he tipped to himself followed by a jump hook that put WVU up 10 with under a minute to go.
“The whole game changes whenever he’s in there,” Huggins said. “He separates people, he keeps balls alive on the offensive glass and obviously he’s able to score in there.
“He kept bugging the heck out of me trying to get back in the game and I kept telling him I needed him at the end, particularly in light of the fact that Gabe [Osabuohien] got in foul trouble too. We need one of those two guys on the floor.”
Osabuohien fouled out of Wednesday’s 87-82 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga as team-wide foul trouble was again part of the narrative.
“I think we’re working through it,” Huggins said. “In some ways, it’s not a bad thing because we get to put other guys on the floor and get them some experience.”
There were certainly still shortcomings on Sunday, particularly in perimeter defense, where Georgetown canned 11 3-pointers in keeping pace until the final stretch. That stretch though, was among the best the Mountaineers have played all season, complete with defensive stops, rebounding and big shots.
“We need to play a whole lot more together, which during that run I think we did,” Huggins said. “Derek got hard rebounds, Oscar made some tough baskets inside, Deuce [McBride] was good at the offensive end as well and Taz [Sherman] hit a huge shot for us in transition to kind of get us going. I thought that was a team thing that hopefully carries over to the rest of the year.”
Sherman added 12 points to WVU’s cause.
Jahvon Blair hit seven of the Hoyas’ 11 triples and led all scorers with 19 points. Jamorko Pickett added 11 points and Chudier Bile had 10.
Georgetown turned it over 15 times which led to 21 Mountaineer points, compared to just four points off turnovers for the Hoyas.