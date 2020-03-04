The West Virginia University men’s basketball team badly needed a win going into Tuesday’s game at Iowa State. That it came on the road was just an added bonus.
The Mountaineers, who fell from among the teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, held off a second-half rally to secure a 77-71 win against the Cyclones to snap a three-game losing streak and give WVU its first win away from home since early January.
West Virginia (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) played its best half of basketball in almost a month in the first half Tuesday. The Mountaineers never trailed by more than two points as both teams took turns scoring points early, but WVU dominated the final 10 minutes to take a 44-31 lead on the Cyclones (12-18, 5-12 Big 12) going into the break.
During the first 20 minutes, WVU bucked its recent trend of poor shooting with a 20-for-36 performance from the field, including a 4-for-9 mark from 3-point range.
The second half, however, could not have started much worse for West Virginia. Iowa State scored the first 11 points of the half as, in a familiar sight, WVU went cold from the field. A pair of Taz Sherman foul shots not quite six minutes into the half broke up the ISU run before the Cyclones’ Prentiss Nixon connected on 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to put Iowa State ahead for the first time since early in the game.
West Virginia did not go away once the Cyclones came back, however. Iowa State took a 56-52 lead with 9:30 to play on a pair of foul shots by Rasir Bolton before WVU stormed back with an 8-0 run over the next two minutes to retake the lead 60-56. Bolton scored the next four points for Iowa State to tie the game 60-60.
It was another opportunity for a fragile West Virginia team to crumble, but the Mountaineers responded again — this time with a 10-0 run to take a 70-60 lead with 2:47 to play.
Iowa State cut the lead to three on a Tre Jackson 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. The Cyclones got the ball back and Bolton was fouled while shooting, but could only make one of this two free throw attempts.
WVU freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride was fouled on the other end with 16.9 seconds to play and made both of his foul shots to put the Mountaineers ahead 75-71 and provide the breathing room needed as WVU closed out the rare Big 12 road win.
Sophomore forward Derek Culver and McBride each scored 17 points to lead West Virginia in the win. Junior guard Taz Sherman finished with 13 points while freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 11 points. Culver and Tshiebwe led WVU with nine rebounds each.
For Iowa State, Bolton led all scorers with 21 points while Nixon scored 19 — many of those as ISU was making its comeback early in the second half.
As a team, the Mountaineers made 27 of 61 field goal attempts (44.3 percent) — easily their best performance in recent weeks. WVU also had one of its better nights at the foul line in recent memory with an 18-of-23 performance.
West Virginia closes the regular-season portion of its schedule Saturday at home against No. 4 Baylor. Tipoff against the Bears is scheduled for 1 p.m. with a streaming-only broadcast on ESPN+.