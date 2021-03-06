MORGANTOWN -- With No. 6 West Virginia coming off an emotional 94-89 overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday, TCU had the stage set for a perfect trap game for the Mountaineers just two days later Thursday night at the WVU Coliseum.
But while the Mountaineers tap-danced -- and in many cases, sleepwalked -- around that trap, the Horned Frogs couldn’t quite bag the prey they stalked for the better part of 40 minutes.
At times uninspired, at other times sloppy, yet in the end good enough, cold-shooting WVU hit just enough shots and defended TCU well enough to finally close out a 76-67 win over the Horned Frogs.
The win kept the Mountaineers’ hopes at the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big 12 Conference tournament alive, with WVU needing a win over No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday to clinch just that. The Cowboys lost at Baylor on Thursday, meaning the Mountaineers could fall no lower than fourth in the seeding.
While all of that is good news for West Virginia, for the most part the Mountaineers looked like anything but a top seed on Thursday.
“They’ve got a bunch of guys that can make shots, and when we let them, they made shots,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “And then we fumbled balls and got how many scoring opportunities and didn’t score. We were point-blank at the rim and didn’t score.”
West Virginia mustered just 34.4% (21 for 61) shooting for the game as TCU hung around almost in spite of itself. The Mountaineers (18-7 overall, 11-5 Big 12 Conference) led by as many as 16 in the second half before carrying a 32-18 lead into the break, but after taking a 42-27 lead on two Jalen Bridges free throws with 14:32 remaining, they went largely cold as the Horned Frogs slowly climbed their way back in. A mark of 86.7% (26 for 30) from the foul line helped the Mountaineers stave off disaster.
Much of the reason for that was freshman forward Jalen Bridges. The Fairmont Senior product posted career highs in points (22) and rebounds (12) and was an anchor for the Mountaineers on a night they desperately needed one.
“I would say as the season went on, I’ve definitely gotten way more comfortable out there,” Bridges said. “I was just playing my game. When they threw it to me and I was open I let it fly. When I came off of our little flex action, I was trying to draw fouls, crashing the glass, I was getting rebounds, getting fouled and going to the foul line -- I just try to do anything I possibly can to help our team win. That’s all I care about.”
West Virginia shot 36.4% from the floor before the break, including going 1 for its last 8 and not recording a field goal in the final 2:43 of the first half. But TCU (12-12, 5-10) didn’t score at all over the final 2:20 and was an abysmal 4 for 21 (18.2%) from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range. The Horned Frogs mustered just four points in the first half in the paint as the Mountaineers used a 15-1 run midway through the half to seize control early.
Despite a much more efficient second half from TCU, which finished with a 38.9% mark from the floor and ended up outscoring the Mountaineers 24-4 from its bench, it wasn’t enough to make up for the early struggles.
Part of that could be attributed to WVU’s defense, which held junior guard RJ Nembhard in check. Nembhard entered the game as the league’s fourth-leading scorer at 16.6 points per game, but the Mountaineers bottled him up to the tune of just five points on 2-of-8 shooting. Despite Jaedon Lee going for 20 points with Mike Miles adding 15 and Kevin Samuel chipping in 12, without its offensive leader, TCU was hamstrung offensively.
“He only had five points? Wow, that’s crazy,” WVU junior forward Derek Culver said. “That’s real good obviously. He’s the one that’s always getting them started early. He’s like their little spark plug.”
Culver added 17 points and eight boards for WVU with Sean McNeil scoring 14 points. Bridges and junior forward Emmitt Matthews combined to go 9 for 16 from the floor with the rest of the team shooting just 12 for 45.
The Mountaineers and Cowboys will tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the game airing on either ESPN or ESPN2.
NOTES
n Each team had a technical foul, with West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien being hit with one with 5:47 left and TCU coach Jamie Dixon earning one inside the final minute.
n WVU junior point guard Jordan McCabe missed Thursday’s game with a lower-back injury. He is listed as day-to-day.