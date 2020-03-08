MORGANTOWN — Facing an uncertain future for next week’s Big 12 tournament, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team was looking for a strong performance against No. 4 Baylor.
Thankfully for head coach Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers found one by way of an upset victory.
After losing three of its last four games, West Virginia knocked off Baylor 76-64 Saturday at the Coliseum, giving WVU its first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 11 (vs. then-No. 22 Texas Tech, 66-54).
Huggins attributed the team’s success to a strong week of preparation.
“We had two of the best practices we’ve had in a very, very long time,” Huggins said. “They were enthusiastic, they had bounce in their step. I thought we would play well.”
The win assured WVU (21-10 overall, 9-9 Big 12) of a first-round bye in next week’s Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Mountaineers will be the No. 6 seed and face No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the quarterfinals at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
A loss could have forced the Mountaineers into a first-round game on Wednesday.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. paced the Mountaineers in scoring Saturday, ending the afternoon with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. That established a season-high for Matthews, eclipsing the 17 he scored against Pittsburgh on Nov. 15.
Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers, while Miles “Deuce” McBride (12 points) and Sean McNeil (11) also reached double figures.
The victory was West Virginia’s first over Baylor since March 8, 2018.
The Mountaineers opened Saturday’s game in an offensive slump, finding themselves facing a nine-point deficit in the game’s first few minutes.
Tshiebwe was able to get the team on the board for the first time five minutes into the game, knocking down two free throws.
On the other side of the floor, a strong Mountaineer defense was then able to put the clamps on the Baylor offense, holding the Bears scoreless for more than six minutes.
“Same game plan as we came in with, just executing it better and putting more effort into it,” said WVU’s Jermaine Haley, who contributed nine points. “We did a great job throughout the entire game.”
Aided by a 19-2 scoring run, West Virginia was able to wrestle the lead away from Baylor midway through the first half. The Mountaineers entered halftime holding a narrow 24-22 advantage.
Returning to the court for the second half, Baylor (26-4, 15-3) was able to take the lead back from the Mountaineers. The success was short-lived as, following a Baylor 3-pointer, West Virginia went on a 12-0 run to build a commanding lead.
The Bears were unable to close the gap to fewer than five points, leading to the team’s second loss in three games.
Tshiebwe;s double-double was his 10th of the season. Haley and fellow seniors Chase Harler and Logan Routt played their final games at the Coliseum.
During the Senior Day festivities, Harler proposed to his longtime girlfriend. She said yes.
“We’ve been dating since eighth grade,” Harler said. “When I first got into college, I kind of told a couple of my friends I wanted to do that. It kind of came true today.”
Jared Butler led Baylor with 21 points. Davion Mitchell finished with 15.
The Bears, who entered Saturday’s game featuring one of the top scoring defenses in the Big 12 Conference, allowed 70 points for the third straight game.
Three Baylor players fouled out during the game: Butler, Flo Thamba and Mark Vital.
•••
Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12), WVU’s Big 12 quarterfinal opponent, swept the Mountaineers during the regular season, winning 69-59 Feb. 8 in Norman and 73-62 Feb. 29 in Morgantown.
The WVU-Oklahoma winner advances to the semifinals at about 9:30 p.m. Friday against either Baylor or the TCU-Kansas State first-round winner.
WVU 77, IOWA STATE 71: The West Virginia University men’s basketball team badly needed a win going into Tuesday’s game at Iowa State. That it came on the road was just an added bonus.
The Mountaineers, who fell from among the teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, held off a second-half rally to secure a 77-71 win against the Cyclones to snap a three-game losing streak and give WVU its first win away from home since early January.
West Virginia (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) played its best half of basketball in almost a month in the first half Tuesday. The Mountaineers never trailed by more than two points as both teams took turns scoring points early, but WVU dominated the final 10 minutes to take a 44-31 lead on the Cyclones (12-18, 5-12 Big 12) going into the break.
During the first 20 minutes, WVU bucked its recent trend of poor shooting with a 20-for-36 performance from the field, including a 4-for-9 mark from 3-point range.
The second half, however, could not have started much worse for West Virginia. Iowa State scored the first 11 points of the half as, in a familiar sight, WVU went cold from the field. A pair of Taz Sherman foul shots not quite six minutes into the half broke up the ISU run before the Cyclones’ Prentiss Nixon connected on 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to put Iowa State ahead for the first time since early in the game.
West Virginia did not go away once the Cyclones came back, however. Iowa State took a 56-52 lead with 9:30 to play on a pair of foul shots by Rasir Bolton before WVU stormed back with an 8-0 run over the next two minutes to retake the lead 60-56. Bolton scored the next four points for Iowa State to tie the game 60-60.
It was another opportunity for a fragile West Virginia team to crumble, but the Mountaineers responded again — this time with a 10-0 run to take a 70-60 lead with 2:47 to play.
Iowa State cut the lead to three on a Tre Jackson 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. The Cyclones got the ball back and Bolton was fouled while shooting, but could only make one of this two free throw attempts.
WVU freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride was fouled on the other end with 16.9 seconds to play and made both of his foul shots to put the Mountaineers ahead 75-71 and provide the breathing room needed as WVU closed out the rare Big 12 road win.
Sophomore forward Derek Culver and McBride each scored 17 points to lead West Virginia in the win. Junior guard Taz Sherman finished with 13 points while freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 11 points. Culver and Tshiebwe led WVU with nine rebounds each.
For Iowa State, Bolton led all scorers with 21 points while Nixon scored 19 — many of those as ISU was making its comeback early in the second half.
As a team, the Mountaineers made 27 of 61 field goal attempts (44.3 percent) — easily their best performance in recent weeks. WVU also had one of its better nights at the foul line in recent memory with an 18-of-23 performance.