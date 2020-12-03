INDIANAPOLIS — For large spans of the game, No. 11 West Virginia boxed out and kept a scorching-hot Gonzaga offense relatively in check.
But in succumbing to late mistakes, foul trouble and defensive lapses, the Mountaineers couldn’t check all of the boxes.
Despite leading throughout much of the first 30 minutes, a shorthanded WVU team was unable to keep pace in the end as No. 1 Gonzaga used a 60-30 scoring advantage in the paint to register an 87-82 win in the first game of the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We made some careless errors that came back to bite us.”
WVU (3-1) held Gonzaga (3-0) under its prior scoring average (96 points per game) and limited the Bulldogs’ top three scoring options — Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs, the latter of which was injured in the first half of Wednesday’s game — under their scoring averages.
But after playing a fairly clean first half, the Mountaineers found themselves in a world of foul trouble in the second with forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Gabe Osabuohien each fouling out and playing only six and seven minutes, respectively, after the break. Osabuohien was a major part of holding Timme to three points in the first half and when Osabuohien was relegated to the bench, the Bulldogs’ forward added 14 in the second half.
Without Tshiebwe’s presence on the inside, there was no safety net for WVU’s perimeter defenders. That included in transition where Gonzaga held a 25-4 advantage.
“They’re going to get fouls and I fully realize they’re going to get fouls playing where they play, inside there’s a lot of contact,” Huggins said. “The dumb ones are what kills us and we made dumb ones. Oscar got his fourth or fifth, he didn’t run the floor and all we talked about was run the floor. He didn’t run the floor in transition, a guy got behind him and he tried to catch him and fouled him. That’s his fifth, he’s out. Gabe tried to steal the ball and reached in and fouled the guy. They know better than that.”
The Mountaineers led by as many as nine in the first half before carrying a 39-34 advantage into the break. Only Osabuohien and Taz Sherman had two fouls among WVU players at that point.
Tshiebwe, however, was hit for two before the first media timeout coming out of the break and the foul trouble began in earnest.
After Gonzaga scored the first six of the half to take a 40-39 lead, a see-saw battle ensued with the final, deciding run beginning after Sherman hit three free throws with 6:43 left to put WVU on top one last time at 67-65. From there, a 13-4 spurt put Gonzaga up by seven at 78-71 and the lead was never under three again.
WVU forward Derek Culver, who led the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds but also had four turnovers including a couple in crucial spots late, said the Mountaineers were unable to match the effort and focus of the first half.
“I feel like we plateaued the second half,” Culver said. “We didn’t come out as aggressive as we did in the first half. I feel like we got content with the lead we had and that just carried over into the second half and it just got very nonchalant.”
To Gonzaga’s credit, despite WVU locking in on Timme and Kispert and with Suggs relegated to the bench after a lower leg injury late in the first half, the Bulldogs were able to find enough offense led by a game-high 21 points from Joel Ayayi. Both Kispert and Andrew Nembhard had 19 apiece with Timme finishing with 17. Timme averaged 26.5 points per game in Gonzaga’s first two wins with Kispert averaging 24 and Suggs 18. Suggs did return, but scored just four points.
After Culver, Tshiebwe scored 14 points with Sherman chipping in 12 and Osabuohien and Miles McBride each finishing with 10 for the Mountaineers. Sherman attempted just one shot in the first half and McBride didn’t score in the second half, finishing 4 for 14 from the floor.
WVU shot 27 for 33 from the foul line compared to 15 for 21 for Gonzaga.