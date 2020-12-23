Tuesday night’s top-10 Big 12 Conference showdown was supposed to be a battle featuring No. 3 Kansas’ perimeter game against No. 7 West Virginia’s size and rebounding.
And while Kansas’ guard play certainly showed up, the Mountaineers were unable to uphold their part of the bargain.
What was supposed to be a deficiency became an advantage for the Jayhawks as Kansas hit 16 3-pointers and held a 25-14 advantage in second-chance points to boot, outrebounding WVU 40-37 along the way in a 79-65 win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
"Everybody shot it from the perimeter and then when they missed, they rebounded the long rebounds and we didn’t,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “They were for whatever reason a lot quicker to the ball than we were today.
“We have to go rebound the ball, we didn’t go rebound the ball. We kind of stood around, they beat us to every loose ball.”
The Mountaineers (7-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12) held a 36-35 lead at halftime, thanks in large part to the heroics of Sean McNeil, who scored 20 of his team-high 24 points before the break, including a bank-in, NBA-range 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. McNeil hit six 3-pointers of his own in the opening half.
But after a 3-pointer from Jordan McCabe brought West Virginia within two points at 49-47 with 14:29 to go in the second half, the Jayhawks seized control and wouldn’t let go, outscoring the Mountaineers 32-16 the rest of the way and blitzing WVU with a flurry of made 3-pointers and offensive rebounds.
Kansas (8-1, 2-0) led by as many as 22 points before settling for the 14-point win.
Though the Jayhawks missed some shots as well, finishing 28 of 63 from the floor overall (44.4 percent), they were effective in spreading the floor and moving the ball. All told, the Jayhawks registered 19 assists on their 28 made field goals.
After Kansas started hot, West Virginia went into a zone defense for long stretches of the first half, which slowed Kansas down momentarily, allowing the Mountaineers to crawl back into the game. But it was only temporary as the Jayhawks caught fire again in the second half.
“We couldn’t throw it close to kind of stop the bleeding whenever we needed to throw it close,” Huggins said. “They did a good job with ball pressure and they were really physical inside. We didn’t handle the physicality as well.
“I thought the zone was fine until we stopped rebounding out of it. We were behind in the first half and we went to the zone and led at halftime, I thought the zone was effective. You let them get going the way they got going, it’s tough to turn it around. It’s kind of like when you continue to miss shots, it’s tough to turn it around.”
Despite taking the lead at the break, WVU led for just 19 seconds of the first half and 2:12 for the game.
Christian Braun led five double-digit scorers in a balanced scoring effort for the Jayhawks, burying 6 of 12 3s and finishing with 22 points to go with seven assists. Jalen Wilson was next with 17 points (4 of 10 from 3-point range) and seven boards, followed by Marcus Garrett, who was an efficient 6 for 8 from the floor, including hitting all three of his 3-point attempts in scoring 15 points.
Both Ochai Agbaji (11 points, 10 rebounds) and David McCormack (10 points, 11 rebounds) finished with double-doubles for Kansas.
Miles “Deuce” McBride added 19 points to the West Virginia cause, but no one else reached double figures in scoring. Derek Culver was limited to eight points and eight rebounds with Oscar Tshiebwe scoring just three points and snaring five rebounds in only 18 minutes. The Mountaineers hit only 1 of 11 3-point attempts in the second half.
With the loss, WVU dropped to 0-9 all time at Kansas and 5-15 against the Jayhawks overall since joining the Big 12.
The Mountaineers’ scheduled game with Buffalo on Dec. 29 was canceled, so West Virginia is next scheduled to play on Jan. 2 at Oklahoma.