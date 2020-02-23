The West Virginia University men’s basketball team has struggled away from home for most of this season, and Saturday’s game at TCU was no different.
The No. 17 Mountaineers led by as many at 10 points in the first half but saw that lead evaporate quickly as the Horned Frogs rallied to beat West Virginia 67-60 in overtime Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
WVU (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) beat TCU by 32 points last month when the teams met in Morgantown, but Saturday was a much different game than that one.
TCU (15-12, 6-8 Big 12) opened the game on an 11-6 run before West Virginia answered with a 19-4 run to take a 25-15 lead. The Horned Frogs battled back and finished the first half on an 8-0 run to cut WVU’s lead to 31-29 at the break.
When the second half started, the TCU run continued as the Horned Frogs began to build their own lead, which grew to as many as seven points. The Mountaineers, however, were able to battle back. Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe hit a foul shot with 1:03 remaining in regulation — his only point of the game — to tie the game at 55. Junior guard Taz Sherman had a late attempt to break the tie that was off the mark, and TCU’s Desmond Bane was called for an offensive foul on a made basket in the final seconds to send the game to overtime.
Once in the extra period, West Virginia was bad. The Mountaineers began overtime with a shot clock violation on their first possession and it was mostly downhill from there as TCU outscored WVU 12-5 in OT to secure the win.
“I really don’t know what to say,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said during his postgame radio interview. “I think I’ve said everything there is to say prior. One, we didn’t guard them. Two, they made open shots. We didn’t. Three, we didn’t come close to guarding the pick and roll the way we worked on guarding it for two days. That was primarily a freshman [Tshiebwe].”
The player Tshiebwe was guarding for most of his 15 minutes on the floor Saturday was TCU center Kevin Samuel, who punished the Mountaineers on the offensive end all afternoon and finished with 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting to go with eight rebounds. The Horned Frogs’ R.J. Nembhard also caused problems for the WVU defense Saturday with 16 points in the win.
Huggins said he has been told playing two big men — in this case Tshiebwe and sophomore Derek Culver — “bogs down” the WVU offense. The veteran coach disagrees.
“It’s the wrong suggestion,” Huggins said. “But if one of the bigs doesn’t guard anybody and his man goes 7 for 7, then why play him?”
Culver was West Virginia’s best player Saturday, leading the team with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Sherman was the only other Mountaineer to hit double-digits in scoring with 16 points.
Other than Sherman, WVU’s guards — all six of them that played Saturday — combined for a 10-of-29 shooting performance. As a team, the Mountaineers finished 25 of 62 from the floor, with an 8-for-15 day at the foul line and a 2-of-17 showing from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We wouldn’t have to [rely on getting the ball inside] if we could ever make a shot,” said Huggins. “We wouldn’t have to get it in close if we could make a shot.
“It’s a game we should have won. I’m tired of saying it. I’m tired of watching it. It’s frustrating.”
West Virginia has a quick turnaround now with just one day off before a Monday game at Texas. Tipoff between the Mountaineers and Longhorns is schedule for 7 p.m. with ESPNU handling the broadcast.
WVU 65, OKLAHOMA STATE 47: The West Virginia University men’s basketball team, mired in a three-game losing streak, needed a spark Tuesday against visiting Oklahoma State.
The No. 17 Mountaineers did not look very good in their last game — a loss at No. 1 Baylor — and for almost an entire half against the Cowboys, despite some shuffling in the starting lineup and playing rotation, appeared listless again.
Then just before the halftime break something changed. Senior Jermaine Haley, after four attempts by WVU to get the ball in bounds were tipped away, received the ball in the corner and his buzzer-beating 3-point attempt rattled around the rim and backboard before dropping to cut the WVU deficit to just five points going into the locker room. It was the spark West Virginia was looking for as the Mountaineers cruised in the second half for a 65-47 comeback win.
“[With] under 10 seconds, I’ve got the green light,” Haley said. “Anytime you can cut the lead, I think it’s going to give you momentum.”
West Virginia experimented with some changes to its starting lineup Tuesday, with freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and junior college transfer guard Taz Sherman among WVU’s first five on the floor while sophomore Derek Culver and Jordan McCabe — mainstays in the starting lineup so far this season — began on the bench. Despite the change, the Mountaineers struggled out of the gate as the Cowboys were getting easy jump shots and led by as many as 10 points midway through the first half.
“It didn’t seem like [the lineup change] helped us much,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “[Oklahoma State] was really well prepared. They took away everything we wanted to do and we didn’t handle it very well. You’re talking about a bunch of upperclassmen — a bunch of seniors — and they overpowered our younger guys.”