MORGANTOWN — In scoring a game-high 29 points, West Virginia junior forward Derek Culver made a lot of shots on Saturday.
But the ones that Oklahoma didn’t let him get off ultimately made the difference.
Culver had two layups blocked in the final 7.1 seconds of double overtime and missed a third as the horn sounded as the No. 12 Sooners escaped with a 91-90 win over the No. 14 Mountaineers at the Coliseum. With the win, Oklahoma (13-5 overall, 8-4 Big 12 Conference) completed a regular-season sweep of WVU and vaulted past the Mountaineers for second place in the league standings.
There was plenty of good and plenty of bad for West Virginia, but despite warning his team against complacency during practice this week, Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins wasn’t sure the message ever landed after seeing his team’s performance on Saturday. An 11-for-21 mark from the free-throw line (Oklahoma was 10 for 10) and a general lack of crispness stuck out.
“There’s a lot of things, I’ve always found that when you’re a pretty good free-throw shooting team, which we have been, and you go 11 for 21 from the free-throw line, a lot of that is concentration and repetition, and we didn’t have that,” Huggins said. “We had to fumble 20 balls. I can’t say we were reading our press clippings because we don’t have a paper in this town, but we have to play with an edge and we didn’t.”
In a way, it was a bitter dose of irony for Culver, who had inexplicably struggled against Oklahoma throughout his career, averaging just 7.4 points in five prior contests. But despite breaking out in a big way on Saturday, it wasn’t quite good enough as the Sooners got stops on the Mountaineers’ big man when they had to have them.
West Virginia went to Culver twice in the waning seconds. The first led to a rejection by Kur Kuath and an Oklahoma possession with 7.1 seconds left. The Mountaineers’ Gabe Osabuohien tied up the Sooners’ De’Vion Harmon on the ensuing inbound pass, forcing a jump ball and giving the possession back to WVU.
After an initial inbound attempt from Emmitt Matthews was knocked out of bounds by Oklahoma, WVU’s Miles “Deuce” McBride lobbed a ball into the post. Culver got two shots off, the first blocked by Jalen Hill and the second, an offensive put-back attempt, was too strong.
Despite the final result, Huggins said the ball went to the correct place.
“Who would you want to have shoot it?” Huggins asked. “We tried Deuce, we tried [senior guard] Taz [Sherman], who would you want to have shoot it?
“Derek scored at will early.”
Indeed, Culver scored eight of the Mountaineers’ first 12 points and 13 in the first half. In fact, Culver was largely the only thing WVU had going the right way before the break as he hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor while the rest of the team combined to go 8 for 25.
The Mountaineers were teetering on the edge down the stretch in the second half, trailing 66-57 with 6:35 to go. That’s when Sean McNeil caught fire, scoring 13 straight points for the Mountaineers, including three straight 3-pointers, with the third tying things up at 68 with just 3:23 remaining.
WVU took the lead at the 2:10 mark, its first in 15:05 of game time, at 72-70 on two McBride free throws. After a stop, the Mountaineers had another lengthy possession, extended by two offensive rebounds by Osabuohien but ended when Osabuohien missed a pair of free throws. Gibson hit a running, scoop layup on the other end with 21 seconds remaining and McBride came up empty on two jumpers as the final seconds ticked away, leaving the teams tied at 72 and heading to overtime.
Neither team led by more than three in the first overtime, with a stickback for WVU’s Jalen Bridges with 21 seconds to go tying things at 79. Austin Reaves, who led Oklahoma with 28 points, including the eventual game winner, was off on a contested 3, sending the game to another extra period.
Culver put WVU up 88-85 with a layup with 2:12 to go but a Harmon layup and two Reaves free throws gave the lead back to OU. McBride answered with 40 seconds left to give the Mountaineers a 90-89 advantage, but a final runner in the lane went down for Reaves with 26 seconds left and WVU couldn’t find another answer.
It was another bitter pill to swallow for the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4), who have lost their fair share of heartbreakers this season with two narrow defeats to Oklahoma and one each to Gonzaga, Texas and Florida most standing out. But with a season-high crowd of 2,800 in attendance and so much at stake, McBride admitted that Saturday stung even more.
“It really burns,” McBride said. “We had a chance, then we had another chance and just gave it away to them. Credit [the Sooners], they’re a great team, they kept battling as well, but we had too many chances that we just didn’t take advantage of.”
McNeil finished with 21 points and hit five 3-pointers while McBride chipped in 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. Culver added 15 rebounds with Bridges pulling down 11 boards to go with eight points.
Umoja Gibson scored 21 points for the Sooners, including five 3s after hitting eight in the teams’ first meeting. Gibson’s 13 3s against the Mountaineers account for 29.5% of his 3-point makes in 18 games this season. Harmon added 13 points, Elijah Harkless scored 12 and Brady Manek had 11 for Oklahoma.