HD Media
MORGANTOWN WVU men's basketball season ticket holders can now renew their 2019-20 season tickets online at WVUGAME.com.
By renewing online, fans will save $10 on the order fee. The priority renewal deadline is Friday, July 26, and ticket renewal statements for the 2019-20 WVU men's basketball 16 regular season home game campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders next week.
Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online will receive instructions in the upcoming renewal mailing; those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account. Fans should note that basketball parking passes cannot be renewed online, but only via the paper statement.
Fans who renew their season tickets for the 2019-20 season will be entered to win exclusive prizes including: a tour of the Basketball Practice Facility, a signed ball from Coach Bob Huggins, a call from a WVU coaching staff member, a happy birthday tweet from @WVUsports, postgame photo on the court with the WVU spirit squad, four club passes for a home game, a reserved parking pass for a home game, entry into the Halftime Shootout at a home game and entry in the Kroger Shopping Cart Shootout.
Any customer that purchases new or additional season tickets will be entered to win a grand prize of a signed ball from Coach Huggins, single game parking pass and four club passes to a home game.
The season ticket renewal process is once again taking place in July to give men's basketball season ticket holders the opportunity to participate in the Optional Seat Selection Process in September.
Information on the Optional Seat Selection Process will be included in the upcoming renewal mailing. MAC members and men's basketball season ticket holders will receive instructions on how they can potentially upgrade their seats using an interactive website during the new Optional Seat Selection Process in September.
West Virginia will play 16 regular season home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers open the regular season against Akron on Nov. 8, and the non-conference home schedule will be highlighted by an SEC opponent in the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Every Big 12 Conference school will visit Morgantown again this season.
New season tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Fans interested in participating in the Optional Seat Selection Process should contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME or by visiting WVUGAME.com for more information.