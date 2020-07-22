MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Seny Ndiaye (pronounced Cin-E N-jai) has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Mountaineers in 2020-21.
Ndiaye, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward, is from Dakar, Senegal. Last year, he attended Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia, where he averaged five points, six rebounds and three blocks per game, playing for coach Arkell Bruce.
“Seny has impressed us with his work ethic,” Huggins said. “Coach (Erik) Martin and I saw him in Atlanta two years ago. We were really impressed with how hard he played and how hard he competed. We watched him this past year at Huntington Prep. He’s gotten better and better. We think he could have a really good career for us at West Virginia.”
He is expected to enroll at WVU for the fall semester.