Baylor is the No. 1 team in the country and does not need much help when it comes to finding ways to beat a team, but that didn’t stop the West Virginia University men’s basketball team from basically handing the game to the top-ranked Bears.
WVU committed 22 turnovers and made less than 35 percent of its shots as Baylor never trailed in an easy 70-59 win against the visiting Mountaineers on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
The Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) have lost three consecutive games for the first time this season and have not won away from Morgantown since an early January game at Oklahoma State.
“We can’t have 20 turnovers a game and beat good people,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said during a postgame radio interview. “We’re throwing it all over the gym with no pressure. That’s alarming.”
Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) opened the game with a 3-pointer by Jared Butler and quickly had a 10 point lead before 10 minutes had been played. The BU lead grew to as many as 19 points on another Butler 3-pointer with 3:41 remaining in the half.
WVU played its best basketball of the first half in the final few minutes. Junior forward Gabe Osabuohien hit a pair of foul sots and senior guard Chase Harler made two shots before Osabuohien and freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe each made one foul shot to end the half on an 8-0 run and cut the Baylor lead to 33-22.
That momentum did not carry over into the second half, as Baylor scored the first eight points and 20 of the first 23 points after the break. Jermaine Haley’s pair of foul shots and a single foul shot from Derek Culver accounted for West Virginia’s only points in almost the first 10 minutes of the second half. WVU’s first field goal during the final period came from Tshiebwe inside with 10:14 to play to cut Baylor’s lead to 53-27.
“We got it down to 11,” Huggins said. “We’ve got a chance coming out at halftime and we turn it over the first three times we had the ball. You can’t do that and win. You can’t do that and win against the No.1 ranked team in the country.”
Junior college transfer Taz Sherman took over on offense for West Virginia from that point, but the BU lead was too much and the Mountaineers never really threatened to get all the way back in the game. Sherman finished with 30 points, all in the final 10 minutes, and made 5 of 9 attempts from 3-point range.
Baylor turned West Virginia’s 22 turnovers into 21 points on mostly easy baskets at the other end Saturday. The Mountaineers were uncharacteristically bullied on the inside, with the Bears outscoring WVU 42-14 in the paint.
Sherman’s 20 points led the Mountaineers, with Tshiebwe scoring 11 and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds in the loss. For Baylor, Butler scored a game-high 21 points while Davion Mitchell and Matthew Mayer each finished with 13 points.
West Virginia is back in action Tuesday when the Mountaineers host Oklahoma State at the Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.
KANSAS 58, WVU 49: West Virginia University was a perfect 12-0 this season in games played in Morgantown prior to Wednesday’s contest against No. 3 Kansas, but the Mountaineers’ unblemished record at the Coliseum is no more after late-game mistakes against the Jayhawks.
No. 14 West Virginia led for almost 30 minutes of Wednesday’s game before poor shooting and turnovers — problems all season for WVU — showed up again down the stretch in a 58-49 loss to KU.
“They got the loose balls,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Every ball that got tipped in the air on a rebound, they got. They beat us to the ball. We got 60 shots and made 19. We had what, 76, the last game? It’s not like we’re not getting shots. We’re not making any.”
The game closely resembled the first meeting between the two teams last month at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. West Virginia (18-6, 6-4 Big 12) got off to a good start behind a solid first half from freshman Oscar Tshiebwe. Kansas big men Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack were both in foul trouble in the first half and WVU owned a 30-24 lead at the break.
“I thought West Virginia was a lot better than us in the first half,” KU coach Bill Self said. “We were awful, and we guarded OK, but we didn’t rebound it.”
The Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1 Big 12) came out of halftime committed to getting to the rim, and found some success early to tie the game at 30. West Virginia punched back, however, and took a nine-point lead at 41-32 with a little more than 13 minutes to play. That, however, is when the wheels started to wobble for the Mountaineers. A few minutes later, those wheels would fall all the way off.
WVU finished Wednesday’s game with 19 turnovers — 11 of those coming during the final 20 minutes. As a team, West Virginia made just 19 of its 60 field goal attempts, four of 17 attempts from 3-point range and seven of 11 foul shots. The Mountaineers did not score during the final 5:07 seconds against KU and committed six turnovers during the game’s final six minutes as Kansas closed the game on a 13-1 run during the same span.
“I don’t know what to say, whether it’s we’re not mature enough, we’re not experienced enough, we aren’t tough enough to grind out games like this,” Huggins said. “We’re playing against a very experienced team. We have an average of 1.2 years of experience on our team, which is a whole lot lower when you take into account that [senior forward] Logan [Routt] really doesn’t play. [Senior guard] Chase [Harler] doesn’t play a whole lot of minutes. [Senior guard] Jermaine [Haley] doesn’t play a whole lot of minutes, so it’s probably less than that, really. That’s a fact. That’s not an excuse, it’s a fact.”
Kansas was led by guards Devon Dotson (15 points, four rebounds) and Isaiah Moss (13 points, including three 3-pointers). KU forwards Azubuike and McCormack both suffered in the box score from their early foul trouble but were around to make important plays late in the game for the Jayhawks. Marcus Garrett, who played almost every second of the game for Kansas, finished with nine points, seven rebounds and five steals.
“[Azubuike] gives them a defensive force in there that makes it tough to score driving it to the basket, and offensively he’s a brute,” Huggins said. “Garrett has been very good for them for a long time. I thought we did a pretty good job for a while, and then we got too spread out.”
For WVU, Tshiebwe scored a team-high 14 points — thought 12 of those came in the first half — and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss. Sophomore point guard Jordan McCabe was the only other Mountaineer to score in double digits at 10 points, but also accounted for four turnovers. WVU’s three primary point guards — McCabe, freshman Miles “Deuce” McBride and sophomore Brandon Knapper — totaled eight turnovers and zero assists.
“Wins fall on the team and losses fall on the point guard,” McCabe said after the game. “Myself, Deuce, Knap — we all take full responsibility for that. We’re not taking care of the ball. We knew we had to [take care of the ball] and down the stretch you give them more possessions than you get. That’s how they win games.”
It does not get any easier for West Virginia next time out. WVU visits No. 1 Baylor on Saturday with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m. with a streaming-only broadcast on ESPN+.