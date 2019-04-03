HD Media
MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia University baseball team won the series against No. 19 Oklahoma with a 5-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (16-11, 2-4 Big 12) jumped out to an early lead for the second consecutive day to defeat the Sooners (22-7, 4-2 Big 12) and secure their first Big 12 and top-25 series win of the season.
With the win, coach Randy Mazey becomes the 4th-winningest coach in program history, with his 205th victory. Mazey, who is 205-165 in seven seasons at WVU, passes Ira Errett Rodgers, who was 204-209-4 from 1921-42 and 1946.
West Virginia scored one in the first and made it a 3-1 game in the third. After Oklahoma scored its run in the top of the fourth, WVU answered with the game's final two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Both teams had five hits in the game and committed one error. The Mountaineers stranded five runners on base and Oklahoma left 13 on.
"Talking to (the team) going into this weekend, we're down 0-3 (in the Big 12) after we lost three games at Baylor," Mazey said. "After Friday, we were down 0-4. After yesterday, we're 1-4, we're creeping back into it. Going into today, they knew what I was going to say, they laughed at me saying we're down 2-4 now. Next weekend, we have a tough road weekend (at Oklahoma State). Complacency can kill you. You can't feel too good about where you're at, ever. It just can't sneak up on you. Pitt's up there right now, scoring tons of runs against the Miami Hurricanes. So, you know they're going to have a ton of confidence. We're not going to get complacent at all. We're just going to come out and try to win every game, one at a time."
Junior right-handed starter Kade Strowd allowed one run on three hits in 5.0 innings to improve to 3-2 on the season. He struck out seven and walked eight. Freshman righty Ryan Bergert followed with 2.2 two-hit innings with three strikeouts and a walk, while junior right-hander Sam Kessler faced the minimum in the final 1.1 innings to collect his fourth save of the season.
Junior first baseman Marques Inman provided the offense, with a two-run home run in the third inning and three total RBIs in the win. The homer was Inman's fifth of the season and 14th of his career.
The Mountaineers begin the month of April at home with the Backyard Brawl against Pitt, on Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET, at Monongalia County Ballpark.
WVU 12, OKLAHOMA 4: The West Virginia University baseball team scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and added an eight-run eighth to beat No. 19 Oklahoma, 12-4, on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.
In front of a season-high 2,073 fans at Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineers never trailed and evened the three-game series against the Sooners.
WVU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and led 3-0 after four, but OU rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning. West Virginia responded to regain the lead with a run in the seventh and blew it open with eight runs in the eighth.
West Virginia's 12 runs came on 12 hits, while five Mountaineer pitchers held Oklahoma to four runs on nine hits. WVU left seven runners on base and OU stranded 12.
Offensively for West Virginia, seven starters had a hit, seven scored at least one run and eight Mountaineers drove in a run in the victory.
Sophomore catcher Paul McIntosh led the Mountaineers with two hits and three RBIs. He launched his team-leading seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning, which gave WVU a 3-0 lead, and added a two-RBI single in the eighth inning.
MARSHALL 7, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 0: Marshall's baseball team continued its strong start to the Conference USA season, winning its third straight series to open conference play after clinching a series with a 7-0 win over Middle Tennessee at George T. Smailes Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Herd used a solid pitching performance and the strength of timely hitting to earn a 7-0 win over Middle Tennessee on getaway day in Huntington. Marshall got all the run support it would need in the third inning when the Herd plated three runs against the Blue Raiders' pitching staff.
While the game did not feature many extra-base hits, the Herd was able to scrap together several hits to small-ball its way to a win on Sunday and earn the series win over the Blue Raiders.
Elvis Peralta led the charge, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead a middle of the lineup that produced consistently for the Herd in the win.
In addition to the three-run third inning, Marshall (17-10, 6-3 C-USA) plated two runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings to distance itself in the victory.
After starter Wade Martin exited after one inning, reliever Ryan Falls entered and pitched five innings of one-hit baseball with five strikeouts to earn the win on the mound for the Herd.
Marshall was able to get to Middle Tennessee starter Zach Kennan for seven runs - six earned - while amassing 13 hits on a chilly day at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Peralta was aided by two hits from Tucker Linder, and Rey Pastrana while Andrew Zban also had a three-hit day and two RBIs in the win.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 10, MARSHALL 5: Middle Tennessee took advantage of free passes and defeated Marshall 10-5 in a baseball game Saturday at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center.
Marshall pitchers walked four batters and hit four.
Middle Tennessee scored six times in the fourth inning when shortstop Myles Christian delivered a three-run home run to right field.
Zach Inskeep, the designated hitter for Marshall had a double among his two hits and drove in two runs. Center fielder Erik Rodriguez and right fielder Luke Edwars both had two hits and one RBI. Peyton Wigginton (3-1) pitched the first seven innings for the Blue Raiders, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
Thundering Herd starter Zac McNeel (1-2) gave up eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Softball
n After sweeping a doubleheader over Southern Miss on Saturday, Marshall softball's bats could not find a rhythm in a 5-0 loss to Southern Miss on Sunday.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 23-12 overall and 6-3 in Conference USA action while the Golden Eagles improved to 18-16 and 5-7 in C-USA.
Marshall managed just one hit in the contest - that coming off the bat of Abigail Estrada. Marshall managed just two baserunners in the contest.
Abigail Tolbert took the loss in the circle, surrendering seven and five runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Marshall returns to action in a key Conference USA series this weekend when undefeated Western Kentucky comes to Huntington for a three-game set, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.
n Marshall University swept a Conference USA softball doubleheader Saturday at Southern Miss, 6-1 and 6-3.
Abigail Tolbert (15-9) pitched a complete-game four-hitter in the first game and recorded a win in relief of Kailee Williamson in game two.
Designated hitter Briana Daiss led the Thundering Herd offense in the first game with a three-run home run in the fifth inning and a solo homer in the seventh inning. Left fielder Abigail Estrada had three singles while Daiss and second baseman Blakely Burch both added two hits.
Homer power also lifted Marshall in the second game as first baseman Aly Harrell and shortstop Sierra Huerta both smacked solo shots. Harrell's homer was her 10th this season and 21st of her career. The Herd also had a double by Daiss among its five hits.