Now that the formalities of accepting a bowl bid are over and an opponent has been named and subsequently replaced, West Virginia can begin its preparation in earnest — and maybe more importantly for a young squad, take advantage of a couple extra weeks of practices.
The Mountaineers (5-4) will take on Army (9-2) in the Liberty Bowl at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31. The game will air on ESPN.
For West Virginia, it will be only the second game the team has played since Nov. 14. The one game the Mountaineers did get in didn’t go well in a lopsided 42-6 loss at Iowa State on Dec. 5.
So, while other teams across the country were declining the opportunity to play in a bowl, WVU coach Neal Brown said it was never a question for the Mountaineers, who are looking forward to sending the seniors out and closing the season on a much higher note than a 36-point loss in Ames, Iowa.
“Our guys are excited about it,” Brown said. “Unfortunately for our seniors also, they didn’t have a traditional Senior Day due to the Oklahoma game getting canceled twice, so we’re using this game as a way to salute our seniors as they exit, those that are leaving.
“We’ll get some good work for our young people, but once we get back into the flow going against each other, we’ll get into our [game] prep with the expectation of playing well on the 31st, because the last time we played we did not play very well and I don’t think that was a good representation of who we’ve been during this 2020 season and we want to respond and finish in the right way.”
The Mountaineers were twice scheduled to host Oklahoma — once on Nov. 28 and once on Dec. 12 — and both times that game was wiped out by positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. On Dec. 10, WVU announced a halt to all activities in its football program, one that was lifted last Thursday.
In the days and weeks leading up to Sunday’s announcement, the Mountaineers were projected to be either in the Liberty Bowl or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The latter game, scheduled for Dec. 26, was eventually canceled due to teams opting out of the postseason.
In ending up in the Liberty Bowl, WVU gets another five days to practice, which is important for a team trying to ease back into the workout routine after a week away.
“We’ve had light workouts the last two days,” Brown said. “We had that break where we paused activities for a week, so we had two light workouts and we’ll continue with two more lightish workouts, trying to get our guys back into the flow and then we’ll get into game prep.
“I think playing on the 31st is probably better for us just because we had that extended break and we probably need a little bit more time to get back into the flow of playing.”
So far, only senior linebacker Tony Fields has opted out of the bowl game for West Virginia. Fields led the Big 12 Conference in tackles per game with 9.78 after coming to West Virginia as a senior transfer from Arizona.
Safety Scottie Young was another senior transfer from Arizona but wasn’t cleared to play by the NCAA this season until this week. So, while Fields has apparently played his last game for West Virginia, Young is about to play his first, with the assumption that he will return next season and take advantage of the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility offered to all football players.
“We’re going to get him ready to play,” Brown said of Young. “He’s had a tremendous year, very similar to Alonzo Addae [who sat out last year]. What Alonzo did a year ago on the scout team, scout special teams and really made himself a better football player and it’s showing.
“Scottie has had that same kind of year. We’ve moved him all over the place, he’s had a great attitude, he’s changed his body going through our developmental squad and he’s got the ability to play safety and spear and he will play. He’ll be active on special teams and he will play on defense. Excited for him. I think it’s a good intro for him going into the ’21 season.”