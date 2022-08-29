Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

WVU Practice 8-2-22
JT Daniels, who transferred to WVU from Georgia, was named the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback Monday by head coach Neal Brown. He will start in Thursday night’s opener at Pittsburgh.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

MORGANTOWN — What seemed like little more than formality in April became reality on Monday.

WVU coach Neal Brown named Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels the starting quarterback during a press conference in the Milan Puskar Center, ending weeks of speculation.

