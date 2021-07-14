West Virginia senior defensive lineman Dante Stills was honored with a preseason All-Big 12 Conference spot on Wednesday as voted on by media.
Stills was the only Mountaineer to make the 30-player squad. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior led West Virginia with 10.5 tackles for loss last season and also recorded 35 tackles and a pair of sacks. He was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention player in 2020.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was tabbed as the preseason league player of the year with Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose earning the defensive player of the year distinction. Rounding out the awards, Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, was picked as the conference’s newcomer of the year.
The Sooners led all teams with nine selections with the Cyclones landing six players on the team. Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar was the only unanimous selection.