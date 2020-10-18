MORGANTOWN — As far as explosive plays so far this season, there haven’t been many to choose from for West Virginia.
And so while it may not seem a bold statement, Leddie Brown came up with the Mountaineers’ most important offensive burst of the season on Saturday and right in the nick of time.
An 87-yard scamper on a third-and-1 from the 13-yard line put the Mountaineers up by two scores, finally giving them breathing room late in the third quarter, but it did so much more for WVU late in its 38-17 conquest over Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium.
First, it finally seemed to take the lid off the pressure cooker that the Mountaineer offense had seemingly been operating in all day. West Virginia followed up that touchdown with two more scoring drives in the fourth quarter on a day in which, yet again, nothing came easy.
Secondly, it finally shot some life into a stadium that also contained 10,759 fans who were shell-shocked early by 10 unanswered Kansas points in the first 5:39.
But that’s what WVU’s junior running back has done throughout the team’s first four games — provided a sense of stability to an offense that has otherwise lacked consistency. It’s a role that he’s matured into and it’s put him as an unequivocal leader on the team.
“Leddie has gotten better as his practice habits have improved,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “He is, if not our best, in the conversation — on Tuesday and Wednesday when it’s work days for us, he’s working. He has high player loads. He hits top speeds. He’s setting up his blocks against our defense or the scout team, every rep matters. And as he’s done that, as his approach to practices and approach to taking care of his body has improved … and he’s only going to continue to get better. I think he’s in the conversation with a lot of the top running backs in our league.”
Statistically, it was an outstanding, workmanlike performance. Brown carried 18 times for 195 yards, caught five passes for 36 yards and scored twice, and he did it in just under three quarters, with his long touchdown run marking his last play from scrimmage.
Leddie Brown has been there all season for a unit that has had nothing else to hang its hat on consistently. He’s now gone over 100 yards rushing in three of the team’s four games, with the exception coming in a 93-yard performance against Baylor. He’s unofficially fourth on the team in receptions with 12, and his seven total touchdowns are four better than the next-closest skill-position players, receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and running back Alec Sinkfield, each with three.
Then, consider all of this is coming on the heels of last season in which the Mountaineers couldn’t run the football at all, finishing 128th out of 130 teams nationally with an average of 73 yards per game. Just four games into this season, his 515 yards are 148 more than he accumulated in 10 games a year ago, when he led the team with 367 yards on the ground.
“It’s like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” Leddie Brown said of the success this season. “I’m really proud of my progress from last year to this year and I hope I keep doing what I’m doing.”
That progress was a process and it has been multi-faceted. Though Brown has primarily been a bruising, between-the-tackles back at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, he has shown versatility far beyond that this season.
“[Pass catching] is something he’s really worked on over the last two years and I think people assume, ‘Hey, big backs are interior guys,’” Neal Brown said. “He actually does a really good job on the perimeter and he’s excellent catching the ball out of the backfield.
“He does a nice job too of when we split him out, he’s a good route runner. We can do that and we’ll probably do that more throughout the year.”
Though it took until the third quarter for Leddie Brown to break through the line of scrimmage with the game’s biggest play on Saturday, the truth is, he’s been breaking through in terms of the Big 12 and national recognition all season long.
It’s a place where he probably could never have seen himself after the doldrums of WVU’s abysmal rushing attack a year ago. So, as he sprinted untouched to the house on Saturday, one could forgive Leddie Brown for looking up and sneaking a quick peek at himself on the jumbotron.
“I seen a little crease and I jumped through and I seen green — a whole bunch of green field and I just hit it,” he said. “When I got inside the 30 I started to peek up and I seen No. 9 coming and I thought I only have 30 more yards, I can slow down.”
But as for the season, don’t look for Leddie Brown to hit the brakes anytime soon.