HUNTINGTON -- Former Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester was in the giving mood on Christmas Day.
Nester gave West Virginia fans the news they'd waited to hear when he announced on social media Friday evening that he was committing to the Mountaineers and head coach Neal Brown.
The announcement comes after Nester entered the transfer portal last week following two seasons at Virginia Tech.
"I wanted to go somewhere that can get me to that next level that I want to go," Nester said. "I see what Neal Brown and those guys are putting together up there. I feel like I'd fit in really well there."
The 2018 Stydahar Award winner as the state's top prep lineman started in 16 games at Virginia Tech, including 10 during his true freshman season in 2019.
Following last week's announcement of his intentions to enter the transfer portal, however, talk immediately centered on his connections with the Mountaineers.
Nester said that once he entered the transfer portal, Brown and WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore reached out to him about his interest, which solidified his decision.
"I listened to everyone who contacted me at what they had to offer, but I pretty much knew that if WVU would contact me, that's probably where I would end up," Nester said.
For Nester, it is a return to his home state, which will be met with familiar faces in Morgantown.
Nester has been best friends with current West Virginia wide receiver Graeson Malashevich since third grade and he also has former Spring Valley teammate Owen Chafin already in Morgantown.
"We've all been talking about how excited we all are that we're all going to be on the same team again," Nester said.
Furthermore, Spring Valley's Wyatt Milum -- the 2020 Stydahar Award winner -- also just signed with the Mountaineers during last week's National Signing Day, meaning the duo could again line up next to each other.
Milum credited Nester with much of his development during his time with the Timberwolves and said he'd love to see the opportunity to line up with Nester again.
"That would be special," Milum said. "It would be awesome if he came and if I work hard enough and do good enough that maybe I could start because it would be awesome to be out there."
West Virginia also features Zach Frazier, the 2019 Stydahar Award winner, who lined up at starting center for the Mountaineers during the 2020 season.
Nester said he and Frazier also have built a relationship.
"I'm especially excited to get to work with Zach a lot because I talked to him a lot during his recruitment with VT and I really like the kid," Nester said.
Nester's inclusion with the Mountaineers gives them the state's past three Stydahar Award winners.
Nester said he has not received official word on his status for 2021, but he expects to be eligible to play for the Mountaineers next season.