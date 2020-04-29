Though the NFL draft ended Saturday evening with two former WVU players picked, that didn’t stop other former Mountaineers from getting their chance to make an NFL roster.
Four more WVU players — defensive backs Keith Washington, Josh Norwood and Hakeem Bailey and receiver George Campbell — signed rookie free agent deals.
Washington started 17 games at cornerback for WVU after arriving from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2018 and rose to the all-conference second team in 2019 after recording three interceptions and nine pass breakups. He also was invited to the 2020 East-West Shrine Game.
Norwood went from Ohio State to junior college to WVU, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2018 and an All-Big 12 second team nod in 2019. As a senior he recorded 64 tackles, his first collegiate interception and broke up seven passes. That came in an abbreviated 11-game season for the DB after suffering a broken collarbone.
Bailey, after transferring from Iowa Western Community College, became a two-time Academic All-Big 12 first teamer. He started 21 games in his WVU career and, as a senior, finished as the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 58 stops, including 43 unassisted, along with one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and nine pass breakups.
Campbell came to WVU as a graduate transfer from Florida State and made an immediate impact. With just 19 catches on the season, he was second on the team with 469 receiving yards and led the team and was sixth in the Big 12 with seven touchdown catches.
Mountain State connections in rookie free agency didn’t stop there. The Washington Redskins signed LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss to a free agent deal. Moss, who caught four touchdowns, including two in the national championship game in January, is the son of former DuPont High and Marshall football star, first-round NFL draft pick and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.