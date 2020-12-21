Bigger, faster, stronger and longer — those were the goals athletically for West Virginia football’s 2021 recruiting class.
As the early signing period started Wednesday, the Mountaineers held on to the 16 hard commitments they had sought in achieving those goals, targeting need areas such as offensive and defensive line and defensive back.
Seven players in the fold at those positions.
Wednesday marked the culmination of an odd recruiting process with restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic nixing official visits for players and in-home visits for coaches. Still, it was a solid day for WVU, which inked three four-star and 13 three-star recruits according to 247sports.com, ranking the class fourth in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State and 37th nationally.
“This class really started in January of 2019 when we first got here as a staff,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Proud of everyone as an organization, it takes everybody for making this group come together. Small class today but high-quality class. Very diverse group from different areas, which I think speaks to the power of the West Virginia brand and our logo.
“We filled several of our needs. (The class is) intentionally small, we’re still recruiting a couple of high school prospects that will sign in February, and we’ll be in the market for some four-year transfers as well.”
The class was centered around three four-star players, starting with Spring Valley offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, ranked the 108th best player in the country. It marked the second straight season Brown was able to lock up a big in-state recruit on the line, with Fairmont’s Zach Frazier becoming a starter in his freshman season this year.
“We felt like Wyatt was somebody we identified early, maybe within first week we were here,” Brown said. “He’s a kid that I think can be a longtime starter here at West Virginia, can be one of the high-level tackles in the Big 12 and somebody that was a must-get for us.”
The offensive line was one of several position groups Brown said was a necessity and the team added a second prospective tackle in Tomas Rimac from Brunswick, Ohio, on Wednesday.
“We’re always going to put numbers in our offensive line and defensive line and we’ll continue to add to those numbers as well,” Brown said. “We’ll look to add one or two more (offensive linemen) between now and next August.”
Brown and his staff added three defensive linemen in three-star recruits Hammond Russell (Dublin, Ohio), Brayden Dudley (Hochston, Georgia) and Edward Vesterinen (Helsinki, Finland). All three of those players are defensive ends by trade but could move around depending on need over the next few years. That versatility was also an important piece among incoming players with getting longer and more physical being the top priority.
“We just felt like we needed to get bigger on the defensive line — we needed to get longer,” Brown said. “You try to sign guys that have the athleticism you’re looking for, have the toughness you’re looking for, that love football and how their body grows, that will in turn what position they’re playing in college.”
While a heavy concentration was put up front and in the defensive backfield, three of WVU’s top six signees are skill-position players. Wideout Kaden Prather (Germantown, Maryland) and running back Jaylen Anderson (Massillon, Ohio) were the other two four-star prospects in the class. Prather, ranked 237th overall, chose the Mountaineers over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas. Anderson, whose signing wasn’t official until later Wednesday evening, also had offers from Florida, Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota. Three-star running back Justin Johnson out of Edwardsville, Illinois, should also add depth in the backfield.
Three-star players Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, Ohio) and Davis Mellinger (Cocoa, Florida) both had success as receivers and as defensive back, though both figure to play defensively for the Mountaineers. Mellinger is also the fastest player in WVU’s signing class, having clocked the 16th-best 200-meter dash time in the country at 21.57 seconds.
Saint McLeod, a three-star safety out of Philadelphia, and Aubrey Brooks, a three-star safety from Auburndale, Florida, gave West Virginia yet more depth at defensive back.
Rounding out the class were a pair of tight ends in Victor Wikstrom (Sweden) and Treylan Davis (Jackson, Ohio) and quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder (Gardendale, Alabama).
As COVID restricted recruiting, Brown said it became a conscious decision to keep the class small, focusing on quality instead of quantity.
“Rather than reaching for guys or signing guys we weren’t real sure who they were and what they were about, (we decided to) keep the number low,” Brown said. “And I’m still proud of the group we got. If you look at quality — some of the recruiting services, they want to add all your signees so you get credit for the more signees you sign, and I get that — but I think there probably needs to be another metric where regardless of number, what’s the overall rate of the kid you signed? I think if you do that with this group we have, it’s going to match up really favorably in our conference and across similar programs in the country.”