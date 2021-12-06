For the first time since 2016, West Virginia will head out west for bowl season.
The Mountaineers will match up with Minnesota of the Big Ten Conference in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will kick at 10:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
The announcement came late on Sunday afternoon after it was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy via Twitter.
The game, originally established as the Copper Bowl in 1989, will have a different namesake as it will be the first time Guaranteed Rate will be the game’s primary sponsor. That was supposed to happen a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 edition.
The matchup will also be the first between Big Ten Conference and Big 12 Conference schools since Kansas State beat Michigan 31-14 in 2013.
The geography will offer quite a nice climatic reprieve for both schools, especially for the Golden Gophers, and coaches from both sides acknowledged just that during a Zoom media call on Sunday night.
“We’re very honored to be there, we’re excited to be there — 70-degrees plus, count us in anytime,” Minnesota coach PJ Fleck said. “We’re coming from Minnesota during the winter so we’re very excited. Might even show up this week and start the training now.”
“What better place to be in the month of December than Phoenix, Arizona?” WVU coach Neal Brown added. “So we’re looking forward to spending a few days in the desert.”
It will be the third appearance in the bowl for West Virginia, with the Mountaineers going 1-1 in the prior two games. WVU lost a 43-31 decision to Missouri in the then-Insight.com Bowl in 1998 and defeated Arizona State 43-42 in the then-Motel 6 Cactus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. The Mountaineers and Sun Devils set the bowl’s record for lead changes with eight.
The matchup will mark the first all-time between the Mountaineers (6-6 overall, 4-5 Big 12) and Golden Gophers. Both teams will enter having won two straight, with Minnesota (8-4, 6-3) knocking off Indiana (35-14) and Wisconsin (23-13) and WVU earning wins over Texas (31-23) and Kansas (34-28) to achieve Bowl eligibility.
The Golden Gophers will make their fourth appearance in the game, losing three times in four years in the Insight Bowl. Minnesota fell 44-41 in overtime to Texas Tech in 2006, 42-21 to Kansas in 2008 and 14-13 to Iowa State in 2009.
Despite the unfamiliarity between the two programs and with no time yet to scout each other, both Fleck and Brown expressed great respect for each other and the teams both have built.
“We’ve got a tremendous opponent,” Fleck said. “Really good head football coach, really good football team. I’ve known Neal Brown for a lot of years so, again, this is a great matchup.”
“A lot of respect for the Minnesota football program and what Coach Fleck has done there,” Brown said. “If you look at this team … their defense is playing as good as anybody in the country and their offensive line is special. It’s a veteran group.”
Tickets are now on sale at WVUgame.com with lower-level seating available for between $70-$100 each and upper-level seats ranging from $25-$35. On Monday, West Virginia fans can also purchase tickets at the Mountaineer ticket office at the Coliseum in Morgantown or by phone at 1-800-WVU-GAME.