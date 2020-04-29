When West Virginia University coach Neal Brown sees one of his old Troy University players, Windham Rotunda, on television these days, he looks a little different. Rotunda has changed his hair. He has a few more tattoos.
Plus, there’s the demonic clown mask that envelops his face.
These days, Windham Rotunda is known to professional wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt, one of the marquee members of the World Wrestling Entertainment roster. That image isn’t much like the one Brown saw when Rotunda played for the Trojans — and that’s not the only connection to the squared circle that Brown has.
It is, however, the most notable. Rotunda came to Troy from the College of the Sequoias in 2007, when Brown was wide receivers coach. After redshirting that season, Rotunda was a backup center for the Trojans in 2008, when Brown was promoted to offensive coordinator. He remembered Rotunda as a good — but not great — football player, yet Rotunda was a great teammate.
“The stuff he does, you can still tell he’s a really good person,” Brown said. “He could get along with anybody.”
When Brown coached Rotunda at Troy, the lineman hoped to pursue football, but the call of professional wrestling was too tantalizing to pass up. And it was in his DNA. Not only was Rotunda’s father Mike a longtime wrestler in the National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Federation — he also was known as evil accountant Irwin R. Schyster, aka, IRS — but so was his uncle Barry Windham. His late grandfather Bob Windham, who played football at Texas Western and had a preseason stint with the New York Jets, achieved great fame in the 1970s and 1980s as Blackjack Mulligan.
Windham Rotunda made what Brown called a “smart decision” in following in his family’s footsteps. He debuted for WWE’s developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling as Duke Rotundo, had a short stint under the moniker Husky Harris and then became Bray Wyatt, winning both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship and transforming from bayou cult leader to a warped children’s show host with an evil alter-ego.
While at Troy, Rotunda didn’t yet have the explosive charisma he now enjoys as a pro wrestler, but Brown could tell there was an energy to him.
“You started seeing signs,” Brown said. “He didn’t have as big a personality. But what you saw was that he had really good leadership capabilities and people liked being around him.”
Professional wrestling connections followed Brown to the University of Kentucky, where he was offensive coordinator in 2013-14. One of his tight ends was Steven Borden, whose father Steve Borden was most famous for being NWA and WCW mainstay Sting.
As with Rotunda, Steven Borden was a well-respected member of the Wildcats roster, playing two seasons there after a stint at Kilgore Junior College in Texas.
“He was a tremendous person and a really good player for us,” Brown said. “He was one of the leaders on the team and spiritually ... he was a great guy.”
Another trait the two players shared was that their fathers were fine standing away from the spotlight when they’d visit their sons at school. Brown remembers Sting as “a phenomenal guy, very low-maintenance,” and had the same sort of memories of Mike Rotunda.
“His dad was just a regular guy who wanted his kid coached hard,” Brown said.