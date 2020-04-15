Even as college football has ground to a halt, even as coaches’ interaction with their players is limited to staring at each other through computer screens, those coaches’ brains are still working at full speed.
Those coaches have no idea when they’ll next see their players face to face, when they’ll be able to hold a practice or when that first game will kick off. But they want to have a leg up on the competition as soon as that all happens.
So, just like with so many other eras of the sport, college football coaches during the coronavirus pandemic are brainstorming ways to gain advantages over the competition.
“That’s the hope,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said during a recent video conference. “We’re constantly looking for edges. How can we create an edge during this time that no one expected, no one planned for? I think there’s ways to do that.
“How can you connect the most for your team?” the second year Mountaineers coach continued. “How can you create a culture of accountability? How can you teach? What are your expectations when you do return? I think those are all things we’re trying to do to create an edge.”
If there’s one question Brown can’t — and doesn’t want to — answer, it’s what his timetable would be for a return. Other coaches have tossed out dates. Brown isn’t going to make a public suggestion. He’ll wait until the health experts give the all-clear.
“I’m in a deal where I’m gonna do what I’m told,” he said. “We’re gonna do what we’re told as a program. When they say we can come back, we’re gonna be ready.”
Another question Brown and his comrades must ponder is how much time players will need to get into the appropriate shape for fall camp. That, Brown said, is one of the most important mysteries to solve.
When Brown was entering the University of Kentucky as a player in 1998, it was the beginning of college football players enrolling in summer school before their first preseason camp. Then they had eight weeks of summer strength conditioning before camp started. That led to a condensed camp schedule, now limited to 25 practices before the season opener.
Depending on when social distancing measures cease, college football programs could find themselves dealing with a condensed pre-camp schedule along with that condensed camp schedule. Whenever the college football schedule irons out, Brown believes there’s a minimum time players will need to get ready for camp.
“I think you’re looking in that four weeks or so to get into shape,” Brown said. “What it does is it’s different. Your big guys have to get into a position where they have strength and impact. Your skill guys have to get into more cardio and be able to have short bursts and things like that.
“I’m just ballparking … I think that four to six weeks is the framework we’ve talked about,” he continued. “I think you’ve got to have some kind of lead-in to fall camp, just because of how short it is now. I think you have to have some lead-up. If you don’t you put your players at risk for soft-tissue injuries and even into the concussion realm because so much of concussions is what you do through your neck and training those types of muscles.”
Just because the college football landscape has slowed down, Brown said college coaches can’t slow down, not if they want to remain ahead of the curve when the season eventually begins. Those strategies might not deal with the best plays to call or the most effective strength-training regimens, but any advantage will help.
“I think however you handle this is going to have a distinct impact on how your team performs whenever we play,” Brown said. “You can create some edge and create some momentum during this time.”