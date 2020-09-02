West Virginia University’s running game really has no way to go but up this season. It would be difficult to go any lower than where it was statistically in 2019.
The Mountaineers could, but they’d have little distance to fall. WVU was third worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing yards per game (73.25) and second worst in yards per carry (2.63).
So it is good news for coach Neal Brown when he can point out positives among his running backs, as he was able to in recent practices.
West Virginia’s leading rusher from last season, Leddie Brown, is back, and he has shown recent examples of why he should be one of, if not the lead ball carrier in 2020, Neal Brown said.
“Leddie Brown ran the ball really hard, and that’s been the case really since Saturday,” Brown told WVU’s official athletic website after Thursday’s practice. “I’m kind of excited about him, and the week he’s had. I think it was an important week for him, and he’s been productive.”
Leddie Brown finished last season with 367 yards and a touchdown on 107 carries. His best day as a Mountaineer came in WVU’s Big 12 opener at Kansas, where he gained 70 yards on 12 carries, more than 5.8 yards per carry.
Neal Brown also has had good things to say about a little-used running back from last season. Tony Mathis Jr. played in just four games as a freshman, preserving his redshirt. At Thursday’s practice, he scored a couple of goal-line touchdowns. He finished with four carries for 14 yards and three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.
“The more reps he gets the better he is,” Brown said. “He’s one of those running backs — and Leddie is a lot like this too — they get better with more carries. He’s doing a better job of keeping his shoulders square.”
n n n
Tight ends were lightly used in the passing game last season. Jovani Haskins and Mike O’Laughlin combined to catch 10 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Haskins transferred to Rutgers in the offseason and T.J. Banks likely will step into his place.
Brown said he’d like to integrate the tight ends more into the passing attack, but that will be up to them.
“I think you play to your strengths,” he said. “So if the tight ends continue to improve, then they can be weapons, but they’ve got to continue to improve.
“Mike and T.J. Banks both have really good ball skills,” he added. “They’ve really improved their route running. They’ve had more catches in fall camp than they did a year ago.”
•••
The Mountaineers will hold a scrimmage Saturday with officials. It will be another opportunity for coaches to get a look at each position in a more physical situation.
“On Saturday we’re going to put the ball down and play a good bit,” Brown said. “We’re going to try and get about 45, 50 plays.”
The team will follow up with another physical practice on Tuesday, which Brown said will provide the staff with plenty of information.
“That’s really five opportunities in full-pad situations to get good evaluations,” he said. “That’s kind of our plan and that’s what we’ll do.”
Contact Derek Redd at 304-348-1712 or derek.redd@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @derekredd.