It’s time.
Not for kickoff, not quite yet, but time to unleash a prediction on West Virginia’s 2021 football season.
As always, any such enterprise is fraught with danger, as it’s based on a fragmented viewing of preseason practices — not to mention mere snapshots of this year’s opponents. As we often forget, the other team is out there trying to win too.
So, with all that in mind and the season just around the corner, here we go with a few thoughts, concluding with our fearless, no-holds-barred record prediction.
A fast start is vital
Coaches across the country note the importance of preparing for and playing one game at a time and not looking ahead. From an inside-the-team perspective, that’s 100% the correct approach.
We’re not bound to that, however, so we can safely say that if WVU is to show improvement in its record to match what feels like a good bit of program progress over the past couple of years, it needs to win its three non-conference games.
That’s achievable, but by no means guaranteed, or even a safe bet. Maryland (away, Sept. 4) and Virginia Tech (home, Sept. 18) are, in a number of ways, in a similar boat to the Mountaineers. Both need to get off to good starts to build some capital against tough conference slates.
The Terps, in Year Two under coach Mike Locksley, are trying to achieve what WVU did last year — continue a building process and get to a bowl game. Virginia Tech, which faced numerous transfers and lots of unrest a year ago, is looking to stabilize a program that has been the epitome of stability for the past 30 years.
Wins over those two teams, both regional rivals, could also bring some intangible benefits, especially in terms of fan support and perception, both of which could be of just as much value in the long term as in the short.
However, keeping the focus on the latter, a 3-0 beginning would go a long way in continuing the climb, because the Mountaineers face the most difficult of league openers when they travel to Oklahoma (Sept. 25) to close out the month.
It goes without saying that if West Virginia loses to Long Island (home, Sept. 11), it could be a very long season.
Texas two-step
This doesn’t include a certain school in Austin but rather back-to-back early-October games against Texas Tech (home, Oct. 2) and Baylor (away, Oct. 9). Like the opening three games, a pair of wins here seem very important, because the next stretch of three contests will see the Mountaineers as underdogs of varying degrees.
Texas Tech could be the most unsettled program in the league, with coach Matt Wells leading the hot-seat standings, and Baylor will be breaking in a transfer quarterback.
Weathering the storm
As if opening with Oklahoma isn’t bad enough, WVU gets what figures to be the next three best teams in the Big 12 on consecutive weekends.
A well-placed open date on Oct. 16 helps a bit, but facing TCU (away, Oct. 23), Iowa State (home, Oct. 30) and Oklahoma State (home, Nov. 6) in the meat of the schedule is quite difficult. Can the Mountaineers get one win against that group? An answer of “yes” could put them in position for an eight- or nine-win regular season.
Finishing sprint
Texas is going to face a cyclone of derision when it travels to Morgantown on Nov. 20, and if it is as mortally upset by Horns Down as it maintains, WVU will have already established a rent-free position in its psyche. Sandwiched between Kansas State (away, Nov. 13), which is a sneaky dark horse, and Kansas (away, Nov. 27), West Virginia does have a chance to finish strongly.
Two wins isn’t a 100% safe bet, but it’s a reasonable one, and a sweep isn’t out of the question.
The prediction
In addition to those non-conference games, the key to West Virginia’s ultimate success level in 2021 comes down to contests against the tier of teams behind Oklahoma and Iowa State in the anticipated league hierarchy.
Barring an upset against one of those squads, WVU’s games against Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas State are critical in moving past the break-even point, while contests against TCU and Oklahoma State provide a path, difficult as it may be, to eight or more regular-season wins.
It’s tough to pick the Mountaineers to win all of those games, but a split with the Horned Frogs and Cowboys might be the push to get WVU a couple of more rungs up the ladder.
Predicted record: 8-4
2021 West Virginia University Football Schedule:
Sept. 4: at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: Long Island, 5 p.m.
Sept. 18: Virginia Tech, noon
Sept. 25: *at Oklahoma, TBA
Oct. 2: *Texas Tech, TBA
Oct. 9: *at Baylor, TBA
Oct. 23: *at TCU, TBA
Oct. 30: *at Iowa State, TBA
Nov. 6: *Oklahoma State, TBA
Nov. 13: *at Kansas State, TBA
Nov. 20: *Texas, TBA
Nov. 27: *at Kansas, TBA
*Big 12 Conference game