In the world of college football recruiting, we are getting deep into “top group season.”
What is “top group season?” Well, it’s exactly what the name sounds like. Around this time, after many of the senior recruits have already made their decision and have put their recruitments behind them, the juniors who will lead the next round of top prospects begin announcing their top schools.
These cuts aren’t extensive. They’re not trimming their options from 20 schools down to three, ripe for a decision in the coming days or weeks. Rather, it’s eliminating programs that they have no real intention of considering in the future, making it clear who they would like to visit once the NCAA allows them to do so.
The good news for West Virginia? The Mountaineers have been a regular on many of their top targets’ “top groups” in recent days.
Things got off to a great start when 247Sports four-star prospect Treyveon Longmire trimmed his list of over 20 programs down to just eight schools and West Virginia joined Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The two-way prospect out of Corbin, Kentucky, was one of the first 2022 recruits to be offered by this staff, and his connection with both WVU head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker was key to WVU making it to this point.
“I like the coaches over there,” he said. “Coach Brown and Coach Parker are from Kentucky. They have a bright future at WVU and are going to get it going. I talk to [running backs] Coach [Chad] Scott and Parker and really like their plan for me.”
Longmire is seen as more of an offensive athlete, someone who could line up at multiple positions with the ball in his hands for WVU. He plans to take a virtual visit to Morgantown before coming to see the campus in person this summer. Then he will make a decision “toward the end of [his] senior year.”
A couple of days later, Colonial Heights [Va.] Life Christian offensive lineman Desaun Williams included West Virginia in his top five schools. He, too, held over 20 offers, and the Mountaineers were joined by Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State and Pittsburgh. He’s been to campus multiple times, including for camp two summers ago, and has built up a nice relationship with Brown and offensive line coach Matt Moore.
“Coach Brown, the last time I was up there, he brought me into his office and we just talked,” Williams told 247Sports national analyst Brian Dohn. “We just kicked it and the office had just been built and he really wanted me to see it. He brought me into his office and we talked. He’s a real nice guy. I can tell he really wants me there. He texted me September 1st [the first day coaches could contact juniors]. He was one of the first coaches to text me, Coach Moore as well.”
More prospects will trim their lists in the coming weeks and months as coaching staffs around the country prepare for, hopefully, a return to in-person recruiting after the deadline in mid-April. West Virginia, so far, has handled pandemic recruiting well and should continue that with many more recruits in the coming days.