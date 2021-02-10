West Virginia football coach Neal Brown formally announced the hire of ShaDon Brown to the defensive staff on Tuesday.
News of the hire was reported by multiple outlets on Tuesday with Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel being first via Twitter.
ShaDon Brown, who, like Neal Brown, went to high school in Danville, Kentucky, spent the previous two seasons as the safeties coach at Louisville. The hiring comes on the heels of the departure of co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae, who accepted a job on the staff at Georgia on Jan. 27.
Neal Brown said formal assignments will be given to staff at a future date.
“I’m excited that ShaDon and his family will be joining the Mountaineer football family,” Neal Brown said. “I have known him for many years as we played at rival high schools in Danville, Kentucky. I have been impressed with the climb he has made during his career, first as a high school coach and now at the college level. He will be an outstanding addition to our staff with his ability as a coach and recruiter.”
Prior to his time with the Cardinals, ShaDon Brown spent two seasons at Colorado, a year at Army and served as a secondary coach at Wofford from 2011-2015.
“I want to thank Neal Brown and the administration for the outstanding opportunity to come to West Virginia University and be a part of the Mountaineer football program,” ShaDon Brown said. “Neal has done a great job building the program, on and off the field. I’m excited to be a part of this program as we continue building on the great history and tradition at West Virginia and competing in the Big 12 Conference, one of the top leagues in college football. I’m also looking forward to working with the coaching staff and the student-athletes.”