WVU defensive tackle Darius Stills has been recognized as a consensus All-American, becoming the first WVU player since 2006 (center Dan Mozes and running back Steve Slaton) to earn the honor and the 12th in program history.
To earn consensus All-American status, a player must receive first-team distinction from three or more of the five teams recognized by the NCAA — the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News.
Should spots at specific positions go unfilled, players with at least two first-team selections will be considered with second-team selections serving as a tiebreaker. Stills was recognized as a first-team All-American by the AP, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report and ESPN and was a second-team choice by Walter Camp, the Football Writers Association of America, Phil Steele and The Athletic.
Stills, a product of Fairmont Senior High School and the son of former Mountaineer standout Gary Stills, becomes just the second WVU defensive lineman to earn the honor (Bruce Bosley, 1955).
“This is a proud moment for Darius, his family and the WVU football program,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “He is very deserving of consensus All-America honors. He has been a great representative of the Mountaineer football program on and off the field, the University and the state. We are proud of Darius and what he has meant to this program, especially that he will be leaving WVU with his degree.”
Stills finished the year with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss after registering seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a junior. He is projected to be a mid-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.