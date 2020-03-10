MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown has two rebuilding projects on his hands this spring.
As the West Virginia University football coach enters his second spring with the Mountaineers with practice opening Tuesday in Morgantown, the school is in the process of renovating WVU’s football facility at Milan Puskar Stadium. On the field, the rebuilding process began last year upon Brown’s arrival. Progress certainly was made, yet there is much work left to do.
“Our program, much like this building, is under heavy construction,” Brown said. “I’m excited to be back for this time of year because we get to teach. Spring ball and fall camp are my favorite times of year.
“I like our energy. We’re growing in some of the key areas we focused on during winter workouts — discipline, accountability, mental toughness, and competitive character. We’ve tried to put them in as many situations as we can where there’s defined winners and losers.”
Coming off a 5-7 record in 2019, there is plenty to speculate as far as starters are concerned for the Mountaineers. Brown, however, said what happened in the past is in the past and it will be open season at every position this spring as West Virginia begins to work with an eye towards the 2020 season-opener against Florida State in Atlanta.
“There is competition at every spot this spring,” Brown said. “We don’t have a depth chart. We won’t come out of here where we’ll label starters and all that kind of stuff.
“At every spot, from the guys that made all-league — we’re going to compete. Guys are going to earn playing time. It’s a long time before we play down at the Mercedes-Benz Dome.”
The quarterback position is always a magnet for attention, and this spring that will be the case against for West Virginia. Oklahoma grad transfer Austin Kendall was the starter for most of 2019 but was replaced by Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege late in the year with some success. Brown said at the time both would compete for the starting job in 2020, and since then the team has seen fellow quarterbacks Jack Allison and Trey Lowe leave the program.
“[Kendall and Doege] need to challenge each other better and really push each other to be better,” Brown said. “That’s a demand I gave to both of them. Just like the other spots we have, they’re in competition. At this point, everybody gets reps. We gave them some things they really needed to work on, and from what I can see they are more comfortable with what we are doing.”
REBUILDING RUN GAME
The West Virginia run game was supposed to be a strong area in 2019, but was anything but strong. The Mountaineers finished as the worst rushing team in the Big 12 and among the worst in the country, and as a result that is an area Brown and his staff will focus on this spring.
A big part of rebuilding the run game will be rebuilding the offensive line. The Mountaineers lost Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline — both starting tackles — to graduation and Josh Sills, an All-Big 12 pick in 2018 who missed most of 2019 with an injury, transferred to conference rival Oklahoma State during the offseason.
“I think we need to go back to basics,” Brown said of the run game. “Last year we tried to cover some deficiencies we had, and when we did that we got away from some things that were important. That’s how we’re going to handle it.
“Part of it is a maturation process. Offensive line is difficult to play young in a career. There’s only some special guys who can do it. When you get in the trenches, there’s a big difference between a 17, 18-year-old and a 20, 21-year-old. And defenses in our league move so much, that picture changes. For the interior guys especially, that’s difficult. We got better at getting on people as the year progressed. We just didn’t necessarily get a whole lot of movement. The hope is as we grow and get stronger, we continue to cover them up, but also get movement now.”