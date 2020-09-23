Several West Virginia University football players made big-time first impressions in their debuts in a Mountaineer uniform during last Saturday’s 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky.
But perhaps the two most attention-grabbing performances by new Mountaineers came from players on opposite ends of their collegiate careers.
Senior linebacker Tony Fields picked up the team’s defensive player of the week award after leading the squad with 10 tackles from his mike linebacker position.
And while receiver Sam Brown was overshadowed for the offensive award by running back Leddie Brown, Sam Brown’s four catches for 43 yards and insertion into the starting lineup was enough to hint at a possible star-caliber future.
For Fields, production on the Division I level was nothing new. He started 37 games over three seasons at Arizona and made 287 tackles over that span. That included 104 as a freshman in 2017, good enough to land Fields on the freshman All-America team.
For Sam Brown, a true freshman who picked WVU over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon, the debut was perhaps a bit sooner than anyone expected. He was thrust into the starting lineup after coach Neal Brown levied out 11 pregame suspensions, including starting wideouts TJ Simmons and Isaiah Esdale.
While the young receiver had his expected youthful ups and downs in the fall, Saturday’s performance against the Colonels was impressive, even to his coach.
“He played better than I thought he would, really,” Neal Brown said. “He was a little up and down last week in practice. I always tell our guys that all preparation does is give you an opportunity. If you don’t prepare, you have no opportunity, but you still have to perform, and different people react different ways when they’re under the limelight. Some people just rise to the occasion and that’s what he did.”
And it wasn’t just that Sam Brown tied for second on the team in receptions and was third in yards in WVU’s win. It’s that a couple of his early grabs were high in difficulty.
“I’m excited about him, I really am,” Neal Brown said.
Fields certainly gave his coaches and WVU fans plenty to be excited about as well. His speed from the mike (middle) linebacker position was evident. His involvement in 10 stops (including four solo tackles) in just 25 defensive snaps equated to a level of production that will be hard to ignore moving forward.
The problem may be finding room in what has suddenly become a crowded linebacker corps.
Fields was listed second on the two-deep at mike behind Dylan Tonkery, a player Neal Brown put up among the most improved of anybody in camp this fall. At Arizona, Fields played at the will (weak side) linebacker position the majority of the time, but there sit Josh Chandler-Semedo and Exree Loe, both of whom were solid Saturday as well.
Though Fields is as experienced as anyone on the roster in terms of college experience, he’s had less practice time than even the true freshmen with the Mountaineers, as his late transfer necessitated clearance from the NCAA. Now, with two full weeks between the EKU game and a critical matchup to open Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on Sept. 26 (3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Fields has a golden opportunity to further settle into his role in the WVU defense.
Neal Brown agreed that the two weeks in which the Mountaineers currently find themselves will be paramount in determining how much Fields plays and produces moving into the meat of WVU’s schedule.
“This week is big, it’s not a normal bye week, it’s continue to get him in condition to play and continue to get him confidence in the schematics we’re running,” Brown said. “But he really didn’t have a lot of missed assignments in the [EKU] game. Some of that was what we were doing, but they threw a lot at us.
“They were quite a bit different schematically than they were against Marshall — a lot of gap schemes that they didn’t show, more quarterback read, zone option, gap option, things like that. He got some things thrown at him, but I think this week and next are going to be big for him.”