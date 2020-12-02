While having its long-awaited Oklahoma game, which was scheduled for a Saturday night kickoff, postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Sooners roster was disappointing, there were some positives to a second straight off week for West Virginia, no matter how unexpected.
Perhaps the biggest upside came in getting the few injury woes the team has had even more straightened out.
Junior running back Leddie Brown would certainly fall in that group after being injured on the first play of the game at Texas and playing the TCU game hampered.
“I’m feeling back to myself,” Brown said via Zoom call on Tuesday. “I know I’m 100 percent.”
That’s certainly a good thing for WVU as Brown will enter Saturday’s tilt against Iowa State as the league’s second-leading rusher with 112.13 yards per game. The Mountaineers (5-3 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) and Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) are set to square off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with the game televised on ESPN.
That extra week off was also nice for linemen like Briason Mays and John Hughes, both of whom had their own minor injuries they were fighting through.
“There’s always blessings to it all,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “We got an extra week after a long five games in a row and that has allowed us to heal up and keep sharp and keep endurance up and those things. It will certainly help. It’s got guys who have taken a lot of hits and taken a lot of reps some chances to heal up.”
It has been a great season for Brown as he has spearheaded a resurgent WVU run game that was ranked 128th out of 130 FBS teams a season ago. But perhaps his contributions will be more important to the Mountaineers’ success over the team’s final two games at Iowa State Saturday and at home against Oklahoma on Dec. 12.
There are numbers to back that up. In WVU’s three losses this season — at Oklahoma State, at Texas Tech and at Texas — the Mountaineers averaged just 67.3 rushing yards per game with a high of 91. In the team’s five wins? An average of 210.6 rushing yards with a low of 134.
Sure, there have been some turnovers, a couple of blown assignments defensively and other factors that have cost WVU games. But perhaps no statistic has been as telling as team rushing yards.
Getting to those triple-digit thresholds against Iowa State won’t be easy. The Cyclones (108.56 rushing yards allowed per game) and Sooners (96 per game) rank second and first, respectively, in the league in rushing defense.
It all begins with an Iowa State defense engineered by defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. It’s one that WVU coach Neal Brown said is very deceptive in its look and scheme, one that coaxes opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks into thinking there’s a numbers advantage in the box only to be stonewalled in trying to run the ball against it.
“It’s built to stop the run game because they give you this false perception that they have a light box, but really, they’re getting an extra hat every time to the box and they want to keep the pass game in front of them for sure,” Neal Brown said.
To do that, the Cyclones use mostly three defensive linemen with some five-player blitzes mixed in with three deep safeties. Those safeties also allow the Cyclones to mask coverages and supply further support against the run from the back end.
“He’s a three-down-front guy and he plays with a base-three safety defense,” Neal Brown explained about Heacock. “He gets into a lot of different coverages that they base out of three-high safeties. A lot of drop-eight, more so than you normally see.”
If nothing else, the Mountaineers should be healthy, hungry and ready to go when kickoff arrives on Saturday.
“We are going to be fresh, that’s the positive,” Brown said. “I hope our timing will stay sharp, that’s what we’ve been trying to do. We’ve done as much good-on-good work as we possibly can while not being overly physical because of how late it is in the year. But we will be fresh. I think we’ll play fast and hopefully our execution will match that.”