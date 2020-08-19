Neither talent nor depth will be a problem at the wide receiver position for West Virginia University’s football team this fall.
Instead, it will be consistency and reliability that coaches will desire out of a group that could be one of the strongest units for the Mountaineers this season.
So can an already promising corps mature and provide the stability Mountaineer quarterbacks will need on the outside?
WVU will return eight receivers who have caught a pass in a game, compared to just three last season. And after Tevin Bush and Ricky Johns transferred out of Morgantown, only George Campbell, who caught 19 passes for 469 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago, departed through graduation.
Sophomore Sam James flashed all the big-play ability and highlight-reel catches of a bona fide No. 1 receiver a year ago. James led the team in receptions (69) and receiving yards (677) and put together one of the best receiving games in program history, hauling in 14 passes for 223 yards in a loss to Texas Tech. College football expert Phil Steele named James a preseason first-team All-Big 12 pick in his annual magazine.
But James also had four dropped passes in that game against the Red Raiders, and that was a problem for him and the rest of the Mountaineers all season long.
Whether it’s ultimately Austin Kendall, Jarret Doege or someone else that is named the starting quarterback, he will need dependability on the outside, and that need would increase exponentially if the Mountaineers’ running game doesn’t make significant strides this season.
If WVU’s run game does sputter again, it would likely lead to a plethora of third-and-long situations, and that’s where a matured wide receiving corps could help bail out the Mountaineers.
A year ago, WVU converted just 34.64 percent of its third downs, ranking 109th in the nation. Despite facing third down 179 times, James made just 12 of his 69 grabs in that situation, with just nine coming on third-and-7 or longer.
And that’s not just an indictment of James. There was plenty of blame to spread around offensively a year ago. Of the 47 passes completed on third-and-7 or longer, only 23 went for first downs.
But to be the top-tier star at receiver that he’s shown the ability to be, James will have to come up big in big spots on a more consistent basis.
James should be a part of an experienced trio of players who would seem to have starting positions within their grasps. T.J. Simmons, one of only two seniors among the receiver group, started nine games and appeared in 10 a year ago, making 35 grabs for 455 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Sean Ryan started six games last year, appearing in eight, and made 19 catches for 219 yards.
Behind them is a slew of players who also contributed a year ago. Sophomore Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught 12 balls for 201 yards but, most notably, hauled in a late 50-yard touchdown grab at Kansas State that proved to be the difference in a 24-20 win for the Mountaineers.
Fellow sophomore Ali Jennings was third on the team among wideouts in offensive snaps last season with 313 and had 19 catches for 192 yards and a score. Junior Isaiah Esdale (15 catches, 171 yards, one touchdown) and sophomore Winston Wright Jr. (19 receptions, 97 yards) should also be in the mix.
There are also four newcomers to the group with senior Louisville transfer Keion Wakefield as well as true freshmen Reese Smith, Sam Brown and Devell Washington joining the team. Both Brown, a former commit to Central Florida, and Washington were highly sought-after recruits and could make immediate impacts or be redshirted.
Redshirt freshman Freddie Brown, redshirt sophomore Randy Fields Jr. and redshirt freshman Graeson Malashevich, a Spring Valley product, round out the unit that consists of 11 rostered players.
That unit could prove to be one of the highlights of the WVU offense with another year of development and familiarity in the system behind it.