HD Media
CHARLESTON - West Virginia University had five players selected in the NFL Draft.
Mountaineers Gary Jennings, Trevon Wesco and David Long were picked Saturday, following the Friday choices of Will Grier and Yodny Cajuste. The two-day, seven-round draft conducted outside on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, wrapped up Saturday.
Jennings and Wesco were drafted one pick apart in the fourth round.
The Seattle Seahawks took Jennings, a receiver, with the 120th overall pick and Wesco, a tight end, went to the New York Jets as the 121st player drafted.
Jennings finished 2018 with 54 receptions for 917 yards and 13 touchdowns. He played with a badly sprained ankle for much of the back half of the season and was productive despite that, however he did elect to skip West Virginia's Camping World Bowl appearance to focus on getting healthy and ready for the NFL Draft.
The Stafford, Virginia, native was the fifth WVU receiver taken in the last seven drafts, joining Shelton Gibson (2017), Mario Alford (2015), Kevin White (2015), Stedman Bailey (2013) and Tavon Austin (2013).
Wesco emerged as one of the best tight ends in the Big 12 Conference in 2018. The Martinsburg, West Virginia, native hauled in 26 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown last season, but was also one of the best blockers at his position in the league on his way to first-team All-Big 12 honors.
The selection put Wesco in some elite company among WVU tight ends. The last Mountaineer to play that position selected in the NFL Draft was Anthony Becht, who was a first-round pick by the Jets - Wesco's new home - in 2000.
Long was the 188th overall draft pick in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans. The 2018 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a linebacker was a second-team All-America selection by The Associated Press, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and The Athletic.
The Cincinnati native played three seasons at WVU, saving his best for last. In 2018, Long led the Mountaineers and was fourth in the Big 12 with 111 tackles - including a league-leading 19 for a loss - while his eight quarterback sacks were the most by any WVU player and fifth overall in the league.
Long joins Barrett Green (2000), James Davis (2003), J.T. Thomas (2011), Najee Goode (2012), Nick Kwiatkoski (2016) as West Virginia linebackers drafted since 2000.
Grier and Cajuste were back-to-back draft picks Friday in the third round.
The Carolina Panthers are Grier's hometown team and took the quarterback with the 100th overall pick. Grier was the fifth quarterback taken in this year's draft.
Grier's statistics in 2018 included 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He was fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and received All-Big 12 second-team honors.
With the Panthers' pick, Grier became the fourth WVU quarterback to get drafted this century, joining Marc Bulger (2000), Pat White (2009) and Geno Smith (2013).
Cajuste, an offensive lineman from Miami, went to the New England Patriots as the 101st pick.
He was a four-year starter at left tackle for the Mountaineers, but that comes with a catch.
He suffered a knee injury and only appeared in six games as a freshman, then another knee injury forced him to miss almost all of his sophomore season in 2016.
Last season, Cajuste was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned multiple All-America second-team honors.
Cajuste is the first WVU offensive tackle drafted since Selvish Capers was picked in the seventh round in 2010.