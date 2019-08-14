HD Media
BARCELONA, Spain - Derek Culver and Logan Routt posted double-doubles to lead West Virginia to a 98-67 win over the Barcelona All-Stars on Sunday in Barcelona in the final game of WVU's 2019 international tour.
Culver posted teams highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds in the victory, while Routt had 20 points and 10 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass.
After a tight start with WVU holding a 22-19 lead after one quarter, the Mountaineers took an 11-point lead with 2:30 (45-34) left in the second quarter. WVU held a 48-40 lead at halftime. To start the second half, WVU went on a 9-0 run over the first three minutes to take a 57-40 lead. At the end of three quarters, WVU led 76-58. The Mountaineers held the Barcelona All-Stars to nine points in the fourth quarter to post a 98-67 win.
Chase Harler (14 points and three steals) and Jordan McCabe (10 points and three steals) also reached double figures for the Mountaineers. Taz Sherman had nine points and three steals, Emmitt Matthews Jr. had seven points and Miles McBride had six points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Jermaine Haley had four points, five rebounds and five assists, while Brandon Knapper had two points and three rebounds.
"The physicality was much different tonight," coach Bob Huggins said. "We had a couple guys who couldn't play as much with a stomach virus. A couple of them played but they really weren't themselves. We have a lot of different guys who can score. When we really need to score, we can throw it close to the big fellow (Culver). He's pretty good down there."
West Virginia shot 48.7 percent for the game. WVU pulled down 52 rebounds, including 22 on the offensive glass. WVU turned the Barcelona All-Stars over 21 times (18 steals). WVU finished with 24 assists on 38 made shots.
The Mountaineers finished their tour with a 3-0 mark. West Virginia was slated to return to Morgantown late Tuesday night.
"I think this has been good for us," Huggins added. "The best thing is we have been able to play together. We have new guys, and we have some older guys who haven't played as much. Just for them to interact and play together has been good for us."
WVU 115, CC Basketball Academy 50: Eight Mountaineers scored double figures and a 32-0 run over 10 minutes in the first half led West Virginia to a 115-50 victory over CC Basketball Academy in Valencia, Spain, on Friday.
Derek Culver and Jordan McCabe posted double-doubles for West Virginia. Culver had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, while McCabe posted 14 points and had a team-leading 10 assists.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Logan Routt each scored 15 points. Sean McNeil (13 points), Taz Sherman (12 points), Chase Harler (11 points) and Miles McBride (11 points) were WVU's other double-figure scorers. Jermaine Haley (7 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists) and Brandon Knapper (5 points) rounded out WVU's scoring.
In the first half, WVU trailed 11-9 before the Mountaineers embarked on a 32-0 run over 10 minutes of play and closed out the half on a 51-11 run to take a 60-22 lead at halftime.
For the game, West Virginia had 15 steals and forced CC Basketball Academy to turn it over 25 times. The Mountaineers had 34 assists on 41 baskets. WVU grabbed 52 rebounds, 12 on the offensive glass. WVU shot 53.9 percent for the game and hit 12 3-point field goals.
"I thought we played really hard," coach Bob Huggins said. "We've got a bunch of guys who can make shots. This has been a great experience for the veterans and for the new guys, but we still have a lot of work to do."