MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University will tip off the 2019-20 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut presented by Coca-Cola on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m.

An officiated game between the Gold and Blue teams highlight just a few of the events that will occur. Other festivities include the introduction of the men’s players and staff, a speech from Bob Huggins and an autograph session with the student-athletes following the event on the Coliseum floor.

Additional events include highlight videos and performances from the Mountaineer pep band, cheerleaders and dance team.

Coliseum parking lots will be open free of charge.

Season tickets are on sale at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the Coliseum. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.