MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Ethan Richardson has signed a grant-in-aid for the 2019-20 academic year.
Richardson, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward from Madera, California, played last season at Fresno City College. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at West Virginia.
"We are fortunate to be able to sign a player of this caliber this late in the recruiting process," Huggins said. "Ethan has great mobility as a big man and will give us tremendous depth on the inside. He should fit perfectly in the up-tempo style of play we plan on going back to playing."
In 2018-19, Richardson averaged 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest, helping Fresno City College to a 28-4 record.
He shot 63.8 percent from the field for the season in 32 contests. Fresno City College won its conference championship and advanced to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Final Four, where Richardson earned all-tournament honors. Richardson had three games with more than 30 points in 2018-19, including a season-high 33 points against Sacramento City College.
Richardson attended City College of San Francisco as a freshman. While there, he averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He shot 51 percent from the field and had a season-high 26 points against Fresno City College.
Richardson attended Madera High School, setting single season and career scoring records. As a senior, he averaged 27 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Richardson earned first team All-County/Metro Atlantic Conference honors and was named to the Fresno Bee All-Star Squad. He played in the City-County All-Star Game.
A three-time Madera Tribune Most Valuable Player, Richardson averaged 24 points and 6 rebounds per game as a junior. He averaged 15 points and 7 rebounds per game as a sophomore.