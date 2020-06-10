MORGANTOWN — The Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC), along with the West Virginia University football team, will host the virtual 2020 Ladies Huddle, presented by Civil & Environmental Consultants, on Thursday, July 9.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic, this year’s Ladies Huddle will be a two-hour virtual event hosted by Tony Caridi. It will include a reception, silent auction, opportunity to shop for officially licensed WVU apparel, WVU Football facilities tour, weight room demonstration, drills led by the WVU Football coaching staff, chalk talk with Coach Brown and an interactive Q&A session with the Browns.
“On behalf of the Mountaineer Athletics Club and WVU Football, we are thrilled to host the 2020 Ladies Huddle, presented by Civil and Environmental Consultants virtually,” Assistant Athletics Director/Donor Relations & Administration Jamie Hall said. “Due to COVID-19, we are having to change our format for this year, but promise it will be another fun-filled event to learn about Mountaineer football.”
Registration for this exciting event is open to the first 250 participants at a fee of $75. Participants will have access to all the listed activities and also will receive a gift bag that includes a Ladies Huddle T-shirt and a $15 Kegler’s gift card.
“Even though it will be brought to you virtually, the Ladies Huddle is a great opportunity for our most passionate female Mountaineer fans to get to meet coach Brown and his staff,” Hall said. “ From learning more about the game from our coaches, everyone involved will truly feel like they are a part of the WVU Football program.”
To reserve your spot for the Ladies Huddle, please register online at wvumac.com/events or at MAC@mail.wvu.edu.
For more information on the Mountaineer Athletics Club, follow @WVU_MAC on Twitter.