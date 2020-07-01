Essential reporting in volatile times.

College Football

2020 West Virginia University

Football Schedule:

Sept. 5: vs. Florida State (at Atlanta), TBA

Sept. 12: Eastern Kentucky, TBA

Sept. 19: Maryland, TBA

Sept. 26: *Kansas State, TBA

Oct. 3: *at Texas Tech, TBA

Oct. 10: *TCU, TBA

Oct. 17: *at Texas, TBA

Oct. 24: *Kansas, TBA

Nov. 7: *Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 14: *at Oklahoma State, TBA

Oct. 21: *Baylor, TBA

Oct. 27: *at Iowa State, TBA

*Big 12 game

2020 Marshall University

Football Schedule:

Aug. 29: at East Carolina, TBA

Sept. 12: Pittsburgh, TBA

Sept. 19: at Ohio, TBA

Sept. 25: Boise State, TBA

Oct. 3: *Rice, TBA

Oct. 10: *at Western Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 17: *at Louisiana Tech, TBA

Oct. 24: *Florida Atlantic, TBA

Oct. 31: *at Florida International, TBA

Nov. 14: *Middle Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 21: *Charlotte, TBA

Nov. 28: *at Old Dominion, TBA

*Conference USA game