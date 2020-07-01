College Football
2020 West Virginia University
Football Schedule:
Sept. 5: vs. Florida State (at Atlanta), TBA
Sept. 12: Eastern Kentucky, TBA
Sept. 19: Maryland, TBA
Sept. 26: *Kansas State, TBA
Oct. 3: *at Texas Tech, TBA
Oct. 10: *TCU, TBA
Oct. 17: *at Texas, TBA
Oct. 24: *Kansas, TBA
Nov. 7: *Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 14: *at Oklahoma State, TBA
Oct. 21: *Baylor, TBA
Oct. 27: *at Iowa State, TBA
*Big 12 game
2020 Marshall University
Football Schedule:
Aug. 29: at East Carolina, TBA
Sept. 12: Pittsburgh, TBA
Sept. 19: at Ohio, TBA
Sept. 25: Boise State, TBA
Oct. 3: *Rice, TBA
Oct. 10: *at Western Kentucky, TBA
Oct. 17: *at Louisiana Tech, TBA
Oct. 24: *Florida Atlantic, TBA
Oct. 31: *at Florida International, TBA
Nov. 14: *Middle Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 21: *Charlotte, TBA
Nov. 28: *at Old Dominion, TBA
*Conference USA game