Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

College Football

--

2020 West Virginia University

Football Schedule (1-1):

Sept. 12: Eastern Kentucky, W 59-10

Sept. 26: *at Oklahoma State, L 13-27

Oct. 3: *Baylor, noon

Oct. 17: *Kansas, TBA

Oct. 24: *at Texas Tech, TBA

Oct. 31: *Kansas State, TBA

Nov. 7: *at Texas, TBA

Nov. 14: *TCU, TBA

Nov. 28: *Oklahoma, TBA

Dec. 5: *at Iowa State, TBA

*Big 12 Conference game

---

2020 Marshall University

Football Schedule (2-0):

Sept. 5: Eastern Kentucky, W 59-0

Sept. 12: East Carolina, postponed

Sept. 19: Appalachian State, W 17-7

Oct. 3: *Rice, 2 p.m.

Oct. 10: *at Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17: *at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: *Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 31: *at Florida International, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14: *Middle Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 21: *Charlotte, 1:30 p.m.

*Conference USA game