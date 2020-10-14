College Football
2020 West Virginia University
Football Schedule (2-1):
Sept. 12: Eastern Kentucky, W 59-10
Sept. 26: *at Oklahoma State, L 13-27
Oct. 3: *Baylor, W 27-21 (2-OT)
Oct. 17: *Kansas, noon
Oct. 24: *at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: *Kansas State, TBA
Nov. 7: *at Texas, TBA
Nov. 14: *TCU, TBA
Nov. 28: *Oklahoma, TBA
Dec. 5: *at Iowa State, TBA
*Big 12 Conference game
2020 Marshall University
Football Schedule (3-0):
Sept. 5: Eastern Kentucky, W 59-0
Sept. 12: East Carolina, postponed
Sept. 19: Appalachian State, W 17-7
Oct. 10: *at Western Kentucky, W 38-14
Oct. 17: *at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.
Oct. 24: *Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: *at Florida International, 7 p.m.
Nov. 14: *Middle Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 21: *Charlotte, 1:30 p.m.
*Conference USA game