HD Media
CHARLESTON - West Virginia University signed a pair of high-scoring guards coming from the junior college ranks.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins announced that Tajzmel "Taz" Sherman and Sean McNeil signed national letters of intent for the 2019-20 academic year.Sherman, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard from Missouri City, Texas, is finishing his sophomore season at Collin College in McKinney, Texas, playing for coach Jim Sigona. He will have two years of eligibility at West Virginia. Sherman was recently named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I second team All-American. He scored 25.9 points per game, finishing fourth for most points overall in NJCAA Division I.
"Taz adds tremendous athleticism to the guard position," Huggins said in a release. "He is very fast with the ball. His quickness and length will be welcomed as we reintroduce Press Virginia."
Sherman finished 15th in field goals made in junior college ranks and 14th in free throw percentage at 87.5 percent. He contributed 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range. Sherman set six Collin College records during his career.
This past season, Sherman scored 47 points in the win at Grayson College, 46 points in the win against Ranger College and 43 points in the win against East Texas Baptist JV. He reached double figures in every game that he played in.
As a freshman, Sherman averaged 15.2 points, shooting 47.1 percent from the field. He shot 38.8 percent from 3-point range and 80.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Sherman attended high school at Fort Bend Thurgood Marshall, helping the Buffalos reach the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game.
Sherman chose WVU over SMU, Utah and Texas Tech, according to 247Sports.com.
Also Wednesday, McNeil signed a grant-in-aid for the 2019-20 academic year.
McNeil, a 6-4, 190-pound guard, from Union, Kentucky, is wrapping up his freshman year at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at West Virginia.
McNeil led the nation in junior college scoring, averaging 29.7 points as well as leading the nation with 4.3 3-point field goals made per game. He earned National Junior College Athletic Association Division II first-team All-America honors.
"Sean gives us another physical guard who is a tremendous 3-point shooter," Huggins said.
The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Player and Freshman of the Year made 6.4 free throws per game (second in the nation) and finished with an 87.6 percent mark from the free-throw line (sixth in the nation) while collecting six OCCAC Player of the Week honors and was named the NJCAA National Player of the Week (Feb. 18-24, 2019).
McNeil shot 49.5 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range while averaging 6.1 rebounds. He had 30 or more points in a game 15 times last season.
His 55-point performance against Bryant & Stratton set a Sinclair single-game scoring record. During the season, he scored 40 or more points six times. McNeil set school records for points in a season (921), 3-pointers in a season (132) and points per game (29.7, single season and career record).
The recruits join Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-9, 250-pound center from Kennedy Catholic in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Miles McBride, a 6-1, 185-pound point guard from Cincinnati Moeller, in this year's signing class.