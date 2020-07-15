What’s the strategy for the Oklahoma State football team this season? It’s as simple as two words.
Chuba’s comin’.
College football’s leading rusher and a unanimous All-American in 2019, Hubbard will lead the way in the Cowboys’ quest to win their first Big 12 championship since 2011. Oklahoma State’s return to that lofty perch will depend upon the team around Hubbard rising to his level. West Virginia will find out if the Cowboys were successful in that mission when the Mountaineers visit Stillwater on Nov. 14.
That level is no easy one to attain. Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards last season — the first Cowboy since Barry Sanders to eclipse 2,000 yards — and scored 21 touchdowns. His return wasn’t without its rocky points, though.
It seems that Hubbard and OSU coach Mike Gundy mended whatever rift they might have had after Hubbard publicly denounced Gundy’s wearing a T-shirt from One America News Network, a right-wing news network which had promoted several conspiracy theories. Having Hubbard on board should keep the rest of the offense running.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders returns after an up-and-down redshirt freshman season. He finished the year with 2,065 yards passing with 16 touchdowns, but he missed the last two games of the regular season and played sparingly in the Texas Bowl due to a thumb injury. Bum thumb or no, Sanders will need to improve on the 16 turnovers, 11 interceptions and five lost fumbles, he committed last year.
Sanders will have his prime target, star Tylan Wallace, back after Wallace was lost during a Week 9 practice to a season-ending knee injury. The 53 catches, 903 yards and eight touchdowns he had accrued to that point still led the team at the end of the season. Dillon Stoner (52 catches, 599 yards, five touchdowns) returns as well.
The offensive line returns three starters, but one of the players stepping in as a new first-stringer will be a familiar face. Former Mountaineer starter Josh Sills moved to Stillwater as a graduate transfer and will get a chance to face his old team.
While the OSU offense is in good shape, the defense must take some steps forward in 2020. The Cowboys gave up 26.8 points per game in 2019, ranking 61st in the Football Bowl Subdivision. That includes allowing 45 points in back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and Baylor. Oklahoma State also was one of the worst teams in America against the pass. The Cowboys gave up 253.8 yards per game through the air, ranking 102nd nationally.
Along those lines, it’ll be up to safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, a first-team All-Big 12 pick last season, to marshal those forces. He returns three more starters around him to help — safety-turned-corner Jarrick Bernard, corner Rodarius Williams and safety Tre Sterling.
Linebacker shouldn’t be a problem. Both starters, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez, return and both were all-conference second-teamers a season ago. The Cowboys return all four starters on the defensive line, but the defense as a whole can do better this year in causing turnovers and stopping offenses behind the line of scrimmage. OSU was tied for 61st in recording 28 sacks and tied for 48th in forcing 19 turnovers.
The Cowboys need a new kicker after Matt Amendola (20 of 26 on field goals in 2019) graduated. Alex Hale and Jake McClure are competing for that job. Tom Hutton returns at punter, but must gain consistency.
Hubbard will take many of the headlines for the Cowboys for at least the beginning of the season. For Oklahoma State to return to its previous level — three straight 10-win seasons from 2015-17 before winning seven games in 2018 and eight in 2019 — some of his teammates need to play well enough to steal some of their own.