MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University is hosting its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free with a valid ID.
The radio affiliates are listed below. The radio broadcast will also be streamed online at WVUsports.com and via TuneIn and the WVU Gameday apps.
The veteran announcing crew of Tony Caridi (play-by-play), Dwight Wallace (analysis) and Jed Drenning (sideline) will bring the sights and sounds of the game to the listening audience.
The Gold-Blue Spring Football Game will be televised across the state of West Virginia once again as part of West Virginia University's partnership with Learfield IMG College.
The television broadcast will kickoff with a special Mountaineer GameDay Gold-Blue pregame show at noon, followed by the game broadcast at 1 p.m.
Nick Farrell will handle the play-by-play duties, and Dale Wolfley will provide analysis. Amanda Mazey will serve as the sideline reporter and Anjelica Trinone will be an on-site reporter.
The following West Virginia Nexstar Media Group television affiliates will carry the game:
n WBOY-DT2 (ABC) (Clarksburg)
n WOWK (Charleston/Huntington)
n WTRF (Wheeling/Steubenville)
n WVNS (Beckley/Bluefield)
The game will be streamed live online at WVUsports.com.
Gold-Blue Spring Game Radio Affiliates
Beckley WVBDFM100.7
Bluefield/Beckley WHAJFM104.5
Bluefield WHISAM1440
Charleston WMXEFM100.9
Clarksburg WPDXFM104.9
Cumberland, MD WCBCAM1270
Fisher WELDFM101.7
Hinton WMTDFM102.3
Huntington WWQBFM102.3
Kingwood WKMMFM96.7
Lewisburg WRONFM103.1
Logan WVOWAM1290, WVOWFM101.9
Morgantown WZSTFM100.9, WMMNFM95.7
Fairmont WRLFFM94.3, WMMNAM920
Martinsburg WRNRAM740, WRNRFM106.5
Mullens WKQRFM92.7
New Martinsville WYMJFM99.5, WETZAM1330
Parkersburg WLYQFM94.7, WLYQAM1050
Ripley WCEFFM98.3
St. Mary's WJAWAM630
Spencer WVRCAM1400, WVRCFM104.7
Sutton WDBSFM97.1
Weirton WEIRAM1430
Wheeling WBBDAM1400, WBBDFM103.9
The proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children's. The Mountaineers have donated more than $740,000 to WVU Medicine Children's during the past 34 years.