HD Media
MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University men's basketball forward Sagaba Konate has submitted his name for the 2019 NBA Draft. Konate plans to sign with an agent.
"Every kid who plays basketball growing up has a dream of playing in the NBA," coach Bob Huggins said. "We wish Sags nothing but the best as he chases that dream."
The junior from Bamako, Mali, played in eight games in 2018-19, averaging 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Against Pitt on Dec. 8, Konate set the WVU career record for blocked shots with 191.