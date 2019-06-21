HUNTINGTON - Marshall's secondary is getting a top-tier talent with some in-state flavor, it appears.
On Wednesday, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick confirmed that former West Virginia University defensive back and South Charleston standout Derrek Pitts has been admitted and is enrolled at Marshall University this summer.
The news of Pitts' enrollment was first reported by MetroNews.
"Pitts is enrolled," Hamrick said by phone while traveling from Washington, D.C. "He is admitted and enrolled in class."
Questions surrounding Pitts' immediate eligibility with the Herd were not known, but Pitts has three years to play two seasons while having an available redshirt year, as well.
If forced to sit out the 2019 season under NCAA transfer rules, Pitts will still have two seasons left, starting in 2020.
When Pitts committed and signed with West Virginia in the Class of 2017, many around the state rejoiced because the state was able to keep one of its top prospects from going out-of-state for school. Pitts was heralded as the 23rd-best safety overall in the class and had several offers from Power 5 programs.
At West Virginia, Pitts had built himself into a starting safety for the Mountaineers coming out of spring ball in 2019.
That is why when Pitts was confirmed to have entered the NCAA transfer portal at the beginning of June, many were left dumbfounded as to why a potential starter would exit the program in the first year under new head coach Neal Brown.
What made it worse for Brown and the Mountaineers was that he wasn't the only starting safety to leave. Fellow projected starting safety Kenny Robinson had also entered the NCAA transfer portal in the days prior to Pitts' announcement.
Many were upset that Pitts decided to leave his home-state school, but as it turned out, his new destination was located only 40 minutes from where he grew up.
While immediate eligibility is uncertain, one thing is sure.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday got a high-level safety to join the Thundering Herd program. In 19 games with West Virginia, Pitts had 36 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.