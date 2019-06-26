HD Media
MORGANTOWN - Nine outstanding contributors to Mountaineer athletics make up the 29th class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame, announced today by Director of Athletics Shane Lyons.
The 2019 class includes Meg Bulger (women's basketball), Steve Dunlap (football), Greg Jones (wrestling), Vertus Jones (wrestling), Darryl Prue (men's basketball), Lisa Stoia (women's soccer), John Thornton (football), Dr. Stefan Thynell (rifle) and Pete White (men's basketball/track & field).
Induction ceremonies will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, prior to the West Virginia-NC State football game. This class brings the total number of inductees to 197.
Meg Bulger
Meg Bulger completed her WVU women's basketball career in 2008 as a four-year letterwinner, team captain, All-America honorable mention and All-Big East honoree. The Pittsburgh native was regarded as one of the premier players at WVU and within the Big East Conference during her time as a Mountaineer.
Steve Dunlap
Steve Dunlap lettered three years as a linebacker from 1973-75, playing for coach Bobby Bowden. He helped lead the Mountaineers to a 19-15 record, including a 9-3 mark in 1975 and a 13-10 win over NC State in the Peach Bowl.
Greg Jones
Greg Jones is WVU's all-time leader in wins and is the Mountaineers' only three-time NCAA champion during his wrestling career from 2001-05.
Vertus Jones
Vertus Jones became the Mountaineers' first three-time wrestling All-American and first four-time Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) champion during his outstanding career from 1997-2000.
Darryl Prue
Darryl Prue was one of the top forwards in the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1986-89, earning Atlantic 10 First Team honors in 1989. During his career, the Mountaineers posted an 89-38 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT.
Lisa Stoia
A dynamic performer in the midfield from 2000-03, Lisa Stoia earned Big East Midfielder of the Year honors in 2002 for her efforts in leading West Virginia to its first regular season championship. She also assisted on 10 of West Virginia's record-breaking 53 goals in 2003, tying her with Katie Barnes for the season record. Stoia was a NSCAA/adidas and Soccer Buzz second team All-American in 2002 as a junior.
John Thornton
One of the strongest defensive tackles in school history, John Thornton was a four-year starter with 41 consecutive starts from 1995-98.
A two-time All-Big East selection from Philadelphia, Thornton finished with 45 tackles in 1998, including a season-high 10 tackles against Maryland. He led the team with eight quarterback pressures and posted seven tackles for loss with four sacks.
Thornton was drafted in 1999 by the Tennessee Titans as the 52nd pick overall (second round) and had a 10-year career in the NFL. For his NFL career, he recorded 303 tackles, 27.5 sacks and forced four fumbles.
Dr. Stefan Thynell
Dr. Stefan Thynell was the first six time All-American in school history, and the first shooter to earn two All-America honors in the same season during his career from 1976-80.
Pete White
Pete White was a standout men's basketball player from 1952-55, playing for coaches Red Brown and Fred Schaus and alongside the likes of All-Americans Mark Workman and Hot Rod Hundley.